Cyclists compete in the 2019 Rock the Ridge Race. Contributed photo

Gravel racing returns to the ridge

Rock the Ridge Vol. 2 will take place in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge on April 26

For local cycling enthusiasts looking for a little more competition on their scenic rides along the dykes network criss-crossing Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, a couple up-coming events could prove interesting.

After a successful first go-around, Rock the Ridge Vol. 2 will take place Sunday, April 26.

“Last year we ran it as a test event with great success and are now ready to grow the race,” said organizer, Barry Lyster.

READ MORE: Streets blocked off downtown Maple Ridge for Race the Ridge

He has facilitated bicycle races in the Maple Ridge area for over 20 years and said a lot of them have been geared towards the more seasoned, competitive rider.

However, he noted gravel racing, which combines road racing with some off-road elements, has become quite popular recently.

“It still attracts the high level elite racer,” he said.

“But it also adds more of a ride component, which means more local people can join.”

The well-marked course includes full traffic marshalling along with chip timing results.

Cash and prizes will be up for grabs in the Open 80 km race and the Open Youth 50 km race.

For the more experienced rider, the 13th annual Jeremy’s Roubaix race will be held on Sunday, April 12.

“That one is still open to novice riders but it’s a little more high speed and a little more technical and a little more geared towards people who are experienced in road racing,” said Lyster.

For more info, or to register got to www.localride.ca


