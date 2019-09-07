Nicholas Amsler had two goals and four points as the Ridge Meadows Flames won their season opener on Friday night. (THE NEWS files)

Great third period gives Flames comeback win

Ridge Meadows junior Bs win home opener

The Ridge Meadows Flames won their first game of the new junior B hockey season on Friday night, as they beat the Langley Trappers 7-4.

The Flames had a massive third period in which they scored five unanswered goals for a comeback win.

Langley got the only goal of the first period, and then extended their lead to 4-2 after the second. They had three power play goals in the middle frame, as the trappers benefited from 10 power plays throughout the game.

Nicholas Amsler led the Flames offence with two goals and two assists. He was named the game’s first star.

Ryan Denney and Jayden Genbert each had a goal and two assists. Last year’s scoring leader Tetsuya Prior had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Kujala also scored.

Goaltender Elliott Marshall got his first win in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, as he made 23 saves on 27 shots.

The Flames have announced that Trevor Townsend will be the team captain this season, while Jarod McKay and Nick Amsler will be assistants.

The Flames will be in Port Moody to take on the Panthers on Saturday night, and face the Sockeyes in Richmond on Thursday. Their next home game will be Sept. 13 when they host the White Rock Whalers.

 

