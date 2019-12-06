Sam Green of the Ridge Meadows Racers has set three new B.C. records. (Contributed)

Green setting new records in Speed Skating

Maple Ridge club hosts annual Jingle Bell Cup

There is excitement in the Ridge Meadows Speed Skating club, with it hosting a meet on the weekend and member Samuel Green setting records.

Green, 14, was one of the youngers skaters in at the Canadian Short Track Championships which were held Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at the Calgary Olympic Oval.

The son of two former Olympians and club coaches, Eden Donatelli-Green and Julian Green, Samuel finished 16th overall, and broke two B.C. short track speed skating records in the process. In mid-November he also set a new provincial mark, giving Samuel the records for the 500m, 1000m and 1,500m distances.

He is training at the Calgary Oval and is one of the up-and-coming skaters in the country. He has been invited to skate at the Canadian Short Track Montreal International Invitational this weekend.

Fellow skater from Ridge Meadows Racers Marshall Shupe II, has been invited to race there, against competition from Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Ireland and the U.S.

The club held its annual Jingle Bell Challenge last weekend with more than 80 skaters competing at Planet Ice.

The Ridge Meadow Racers had 12 skaters set new personal bests.

In Division 1, Tyler Prior posted a pb in his 200m (24.64) and Fin Ludeman in 1500m (3:05.88).

Sophia Starke had a pb in her 400m (52.76) and Willa Ludeman and Mattias Daniels both had solid performances.

In Div. 2 Landon O’Neill took three seconds off his 1,500m posting a time of 2:54.87, and Paul Vodola worked hard and had fun during the meet. In Div. 3, Emmet Proud had two falls but kept doing his best throughout the meet.

In Div. 4 Nathan O’Neill posted two pb’s taking three seconds of 200m (37.61) and 400m (1:17.29) distances. Keira Lehmann took 19 seconds off her 400m time (1:06.52) and six seconds off her 200m time (34.37). Mattias Weissenborn also took close to six seconds off his 400m distance (1:23.07) and had a pb in his 200m (39.32). Kai Panou had pbs in his 200m (1:29.65) and 400m (39.32). Elsa Kirkwood took 19 seconds off last year’s season’s best 200m distance (39.32).

The club is posting a speed week event on Dec. 21.

 

@MapleRidgeNews
newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Giants fall 3-1 to Victoria in mid-week Island game

Just Posted

Telus invests $15 million in Pitt Meadows to bring faster connectivity

Increasing wireless and internet speeds.

Green setting new records in Speed Skating

Maple Ridge club hosts annual Jingle Bell Cup

Metro real estate sales rebound in second half of year

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows sales rise over 70 per cent in last three months

OP-ED: Nothing inconvenient about safe ride home

Operation Red Nose will drive you and your vehicle home in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Maple Ridge wants to push through to 240th Street

Council endorses another step for Abernethy Way extension

VIDEO: MRSS students collect donations at drive-thru food drive

An annual fundraiser benefits the Friends in Need Food Bank

Braille signs coming to TransLink bus stops in 2020

Transit authority says it’s the first to do so in Canada and the United States

Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Victoria, Vancouver, Squamish, Richmond, Nelson and Rossland have intervener status

CUPE issues 72-hour strike notice for SkyTrain

Local 7000 release states ‘parties are still bargaining’, union will have job action plan by Saturday

Abbotsford man was ‘unintended victim’ of 2018 fatal shooting, police say

Jagvir Malhi, 19, was gunned down while on his way to university

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Province wants to seize Langley property connected to drug lab

The Office of Civil Forfeiture is targeting a property on Fraser Highway

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Most Read