Haney Neptune division four boys with head coach Kim Fabbro after winning a bronze medal in the 50 metre freestyle relay. From left to right, Christopher Anderson, Keenan Gander, Vincent Longmuir, Kim Fabbro and Josiah Hesterman. (Submitted photo)

Haney Neptunes break decades-old club records at provincial swim meet

The Maple Ridge swim club returns home with several medals

The Haney Neptune Swim Club has returned from provincials with several athletes placing on the podium and some even breaking decades-old club records.

“[We] took about 30 swimmers to provincials in Kamloops,” said Lilian Longmuir, club representative.

“I think they all did amazing because just qualifying to go to provincials is huge because only the top three in each division get to qualify and that’s really hard.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge represents at the Western Canadian Rugby Champs

Julia Longmuir, a girls division two competitor, won silver and broke a club record that dated back to 1991 when she swam the 50-metre butterfly in 37.29 seconds.

Vincent Longmuir, competed in the boys division three event, won a bronze medal and also broke a club record dating back to 1994 after clocking one minute and six seconds during the 100-metre freestyle.

Joel Blanco won a gold, silver and bronze medal in the division six boys 50-metre freestyle, 100- metre freestyle and 50-metre butterfly, respectively.

The club’s relay teams didn’t disappoint either.

Jada Hesterman won a bronze medal in the division two girls regional relay. Gracie Chamberlain, Robyn Schneider, Haley Snaith and Julia Longmuir won a bronze medal in the girls division three 50-metre freestyle relay.

Christopher Anderson, Keenan Gander, Josiah Hesterman and Vincent Longmuir won a bronze medal in the boys division four freestyle relay.

Jordan Longmuir won a bronze medal in the boys division five regional relay team.

Stephanie Schneider, Jordan Patrick, Charlie Caranoo and Mina Edwards won bronze in the girls “O” CAT 2.

Club records were also broken by Charlie Caranoo, Christopher Anderson and Joel Blanco.

The provincewide competition was hosted by the BC Summer Swimming Association and ran from Aug. 12 to 18. Next year’s competition will be held at the University of British Columbia.


joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Daniel Coyle of Ireland wins horse jumping World Cup event held in B.C.

Just Posted

Search and rescue plucks injured Maple Ridge hiker, hurt dog, off the mountain

Search plan filed, proper equipment, made rescue easier

Maple Ridge pitcher earns silver in national old-timers championships

The Battle River A’s 50-plus team lost to the Oakville Athletics in the finals

From art can grow health

Coast Mental Health display in Maple Ridge library

VIDEO: Group gathers outside women’s prison in Maple Ridge to show support for fellow activist

Rita Wong was sentenced to 28 days in jail

Maple Ridge residents flock to fair

The Pacific National Exhibition runs until Sept. 2

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

White Rock’s pier to reopen this morning

Eight months after violent windstorm, iconic structure ready for public use

B.C. father accused of killing daughters says he didn’t lie about loan shark

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

Brother of Vancouver Island man found dead in car weeks after being reported missing, says police efforts were misplaced

Car may have remained undiscovered for weeks in dense natural brush

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Eight-week-old puppy in B.C. gets head stuck in fence

Vet calls it a ‘freak accident’ no one could have seen coming

$1,500 reward for info on trapper after two Langley raccoons killed

An animal rights group wants to find the person putting out traps in Brookswood

Most Read