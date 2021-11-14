Haney Seahorse club swimmers competing all over Lower Mainland

HSSC swimmer Joel Blanco competed against some of the top swimmers in the country from universities across western Canada. (Sarah Rudolf/Special to The News)

The Haney Seahorse Swim club (HSSC) athletes have been competing at different competitions throughout the Lower Mainland and their head coach says that the swimmers have been showing remarkable growth.

During the weekend of Nov.6 and 7, the swimmers were competing in different corners of the lower mainland.

HSSC swimmers Mariella Missori, Ryan Leslie, Stephanie Schneider, Dominik Hall, Kirin Bullock, Robynn Reid, Keenan Gander and Juan Arango competed at the Rapids Distance LMR at Watermania in Richmond.

The swimmers competed in the 400, 800 or 1500 metres Freestyle events. Gander and Arango were the two HSSC representatives in the 1500 freestyle, and both posted best times which were just above the provincial and western standards. Bullock dove in for his first 400 metres Freestyle, and showed a lot of potential in the mid distance freestyle events, according to head coach Sarah Rudolf.

Great swims were also achieved by Leslie in 400 metres Freestyle and 400 individual medley, Schneider in the 400 metres Freestyle and Reid in the 800 metres Freestyle.

HSSC was also represented at the Odlum Brown Colleges Cup at the UBC Aquatic Centre by Joel Blanco, who was competing against some of the top swimmers in the country from universities across western Canada.

“Joel’s performance this weekend cemented him as one of the top freestyle sprinters in the province and in the country for his age group. Having never competed in a meet of this caliber before, the weekend was an incredible learning experience for Joel, and a chance to compete in an elite environment,” said Rudolf.

Blanco’s top performances from the weekend included making the B final in the 50 freestyle, breaking the 24-second barrier, and posting a 23.91. He also led off the Team West 4×100 Freestyle Relay, breaking another big barrier in the 100 freestyle, posting a 51.64.

“It was a great weekend for all our Seahorse swimmers with some of our athletes diving in completing their first 800m or 1500m freestyle, with others competing against some of the top swimmers in the country,” said Rudolf. “Every time our HSSC swimmers dive in the water, they are showing improvement and growth this season! With many more racing opportunities ahead, all the HSSC coaches are excited to see what our swimmers can achieve this season!”

HSSC swimmers will now be competing at the Hyack Brad Reid Memorial from Nov. 12 to 14 and the Gators/SFU LMR on Nov. 13 and 14.

