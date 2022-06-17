Haney Seahorses become Ridge Meadows Swim Club

The Haney Seahorses Swim Club has changed its name to Ridge Meadows Swim Club. (Facebook/Special to The News)

The Haney Seahorses swim club has decided on a name change.

The board of directors and membership of the Haney Seahorse Swim Club (HSSC) voted unanimously to change the club’s name to the Ridge Meadows Swim Club (RMSC), effective immediately.

“We thought very carefully about the name change, as the Haney Seahorses have been a long-standing swim club in the Ridge Meadows community,” said Meggan Podgordenko, club vice-president. “We wanted a name to represent both of the communities the club serves, and we feel we have accomplished this.”

The current board of directors acknowledges the time and effort of the club’s founders, and have said they want to especially thank every coach and board member who has served with this club over the years.

RMSC will be running free trials for new members from June 13 to 22 at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, with early bird registration starting in July 2022. To sign your swimmer up for a free trial see calendly.com/ridgemeadowsswimclub/assess.

The club runs programs from September to June each year for swimmers six years and up, and is actively looking for new swimmers to join RMSC. Please send an email to joinus@rmsc tans.ca or see www.rmsctitans.ca

As with any formal name change to a business or non-profit, it is anticipated that the formal transition will take some me to complete, and so the club will continue to operate in as many realms as needed as Haney Seahorse Swim Club until all relationships, partnerships and sponsorships have been successfully transitioned to the new name.

READ ALSO: Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin atop the leader board after day one at US Open