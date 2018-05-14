Hanlon gone as Vancouver Giants GM

Hockey team announces he “has decided to pursue other opportunities”

The Vancouver Giants have announced that General Manager Glen Hanlon has decided to pursue other opportunities and will not be returning to the Langley-based WHL team next season.

“The search for a new General Manager begins immediately,” the announcement said.

“Glen is a great man, and we thank him very much for his efforts over the past two seasons with us. We wish him all of the best with his future,” said Giants Majority Owner, President and Governor Ron Toigo.

The 61-year-old Hanlon spent the past two seasons as General Manager for the Giants and led the team to an overall record of 56-73-9-6.

A retired NHL goaltender, Hanlon played for the Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings in the NHL, as well as the WCHL, Central Hockey League, AHL and IHL.

In 1978, he won the Central Hockey League’s Rookie of the Year.

On October 14, 1979, Hanlon allowed the first career NHL goal scored by Wayne Gretzky, who would eventually become the NHL’s all-time scoring leader. “I created a monster” he said.

In his playing days, Hanlon spent three seasons with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings from 1974-77, earning WHL Goaltender of the Year honours in his final season while posting an impressive 49 wins in 65 games which still stands as a WHL record. Selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round of the 1977 NHL Amateur Draft, Hanlon played in 477 NHL games with Vancouver, St. Louis, New York, and Detroit.

Hanlon served as Head Coach of the Washington Capitals from 2003-2007. He was also an Assistant Coach with the Vancouver Canucks, Head Coach of the Belarusian and Swiss national teams and an Assistant Coach with the Giants from 2011-2013.

Previous story
NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Just Posted

Protesters given trespass notices to clear off Maple Ridge modular home site

Have to vacate former Mussallem property by this evening.

Maple Ridge on the watch for rising river

Boat ramp closed on Haney wharf until conditions improve

New all-weather soccer field gets final kickoff

Olympic star will be at official opening of Karina LeBlanc Field

Sun shines on Art Studio Tour

Hundreds participated in the event’s 20th anniversary celebration

Updated: Two people rescued after ATV accident in Maple Ridge

Two people were transported to hospital, one by air ambulance, after an ATV accident by Alouette Lake

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

Hanlon gone as Vancouver Giants GM

Hockey team announces he “has decided to pursue other opportunities”

BC Ferries adds extra sailings ahead of Victoria Day weekend

Thursday and Friday expected to be busiest travel days, majority of traffic running out of Tsawwassen, Horseshoe Bay

Opposition leader calls for ‘flipping tax’ on condo capital gains

B.C. Liberals say it’s better than NDP speculation tax

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Most Read