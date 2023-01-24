Höglander scores twice, Silovs pitches a shutout in bounce-back 4-0 win for Abbotsford Canucks

Nils Höglander scored twice to lead the Abbotsford Canucks to a 4-0 win over the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday (Jan. 24). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks ended a three-game slide with an exclamation mark on Tuesday (Jan. 24), blanking the Toronto Marlies 4-0 and dominating one of the top teams in the American Hockey League.

Forward Nils Höglander opened the scoring at 10:36 and that goal stood through a scoreless second period.

Hoglander with some aggressive checking leads to a breakaway and goal, 1-0 Canucks pic.twitter.com/iapEEd9Tk7 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 25, 2023

Höglander made it 2-0 at 15:27 of the third and 2019 second round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks now has five goals in Abbotsford. Phil Di Giuseppe put the Canucks up 3-0 after a perfect pass from Justin Dowling at 16:29 and then Dowling himself added an empty net goal.

Hoglander with his second of the game, some insurance late in the game pic.twitter.com/yixH4iAjGc — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 25, 2023

Di Giuseppe makes it 3-0, excellent set-up by Dowling pic.twitter.com/ifBamkoIMt — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 25, 2023

The Canucks fired franchise record 45 shots at Marlies goalie Jospeh Woll – who was spectacular for the majority of the game. He entered Tuesday’s game riding a personal 11-game win streak.

Forward Danila Klimovich led all players with seven shots on goal and was robbed by Woll on several occasions. Abbotsford’s Arturs Silovs recorded his second shutout this season and his third in the American Hockey League. Silovs was solid when called upon and made 18 saves, including several key saves in the second period.

Klimovich showing off some of his skills here but is stopped pic.twitter.com/bZLPn8bGIM — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 25, 2023

Forward Kyle Rau drew assists on both of Höglander’s goals and was the only other player to record a multi-point game.

The reported attendance for Tuesday was 4,517 at the Abbotsford Centre.

Victories are so much better when they're a shutout 👏 pic.twitter.com/1V8MjZ9o4V — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) January 25, 2023

Abbotsford’s record now improves to 23-12-2-2 on the season and they remain in fourth in the Pacific Division. Last night’s setback was only Toronto’s 10th loss on the season. They are in first in the North Division at 27-10-1-1.

The two teams meet again inside the AC on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at 7 p.m.

