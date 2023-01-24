Nils Höglander scored twice to lead the Abbotsford Canucks to a 4-0 win over the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday (Jan. 24). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Höglander scores twice, Silovs pitches a shutout in bounce-back 4-0 win for Abbotsford Canucks

Abbotsford ends a three-game losing by blanking the Toronto Marlies on home ice

The Abbotsford Canucks ended a three-game slide with an exclamation mark on Tuesday (Jan. 24), blanking the Toronto Marlies 4-0 and dominating one of the top teams in the American Hockey League.

Forward Nils Höglander opened the scoring at 10:36 and that goal stood through a scoreless second period.

Höglander made it 2-0 at 15:27 of the third and 2019 second round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks now has five goals in Abbotsford. Phil Di Giuseppe put the Canucks up 3-0 after a perfect pass from Justin Dowling at 16:29 and then Dowling himself added an empty net goal.

The Canucks fired franchise record 45 shots at Marlies goalie Jospeh Woll – who was spectacular for the majority of the game. He entered Tuesday’s game riding a personal 11-game win streak.

Forward Danila Klimovich led all players with seven shots on goal and was robbed by Woll on several occasions. Abbotsford’s Arturs Silovs recorded his second shutout this season and his third in the American Hockey League. Silovs was solid when called upon and made 18 saves, including several key saves in the second period.

Forward Kyle Rau drew assists on both of Höglander’s goals and was the only other player to record a multi-point game.

The reported attendance for Tuesday was 4,517 at the Abbotsford Centre.

Abbotsford’s record now improves to 23-12-2-2 on the season and they remain in fourth in the Pacific Division. Last night’s setback was only Toronto’s 10th loss on the season. They are in first in the North Division at 27-10-1-1.

The two teams meet again inside the AC on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at 7 p.m.

RELATED: City of Abbotsford, Canucks decline to reveal revenue-sharing formula

