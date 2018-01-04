Ho delivers shootout winner as Giants win again

Vancouver surpasses last season’s win total with 32 games still remaining in WHL regular season

Vancouver Giants defencemen Alex Kannok Leipert (right) and Matt Barberis tie up Edmonton Oil Kings’ Tomas Soustal during the Giants’ win in Edmonton on Jan. 3. Andy Devlin Edmonton Oil Kings

A shootout victory in Edmonton has the Vancouver Giants in unfamiliar territory.

The Giants defeated the host Oil Kings 4-3 in the shootout with the extra point gained nudging Vancouver into second place in the Western Hockey League’s B.C. Division.

Vancouver — 9-1-1-0 in their last 11 games and 21-14-3-2 for 47 points overall — got goals from Tyler Benson and Tyler Ho in the shootout while David Tendeck stopped 37 of 40 shots and then six of seven Edmonton shooters for the crucial second point.

The victory surpassed last season’s win total of 20 games and Vancouver did so in their 40th game. The team is on pace for 84 points over the 72-game regular season, which would earn them their first playoff berth since the 2013/14 campaign. And if they keep at this pace, their point total would be their highest since an 86-point total they earned in 2011/12.

The Giants had a great start to the game on Wednesday night at Edmonton’s Rogers Place as Benson and Aidan Barfoot gave the visitors a 2-0 lead with goals 1:17 apart less than nine minutes in.

Benson’s goal was a career-high 15th for the Edmonton Oilers second round draft pick and Giants captain.

The Oil Kings’ Brett Kemp cut the lead in half in the second but Dylan Plouffe restored the two-goal advantage.

The third period was all Edmonton however, as they fired 16 shots on the Vancouver net and were rewarded with goals from Tomas Soustal and Conner McDonald.

After both teams missed their first attempt in the shootout, Colton Kehler and Benson scored in the second round. Tendeck then came up with five straight saves and with the game on the line, Ho came down the ice in the seventh round and snapped home the winner glove side on Oil Kings’ goalie Josh Declaine.

In addition to the shootout winner, Ho finished the game with a pair of assists for his first career multi-point WHL game.

The Giants continue the road trip with games in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat on Jan. 5 and 6, respectively.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s mountain road remains closed

Some want the Golden Ears Provincial Park to stay open year round

Ridge RCMP arrest two, recover stolen truck

Both suspects located in vehicle near St. Anne Avenue in downtown Maple Ridge.

Staff changes at Maple Ridge city hall

Director of recreation retiring

Today’s the day for random acts of kindness for late Maple Ridge man

Today would have been his 20th birthday.

Salvation Army Kettle Campaign raises close to $90,000

Ridge Meadows Ministries thanks volunteers.

VIDEO: Win Your Wish contest winners announced

More than 26,000 receipts were entered into the contest to win one of five prize packages

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

5 to start your day

A Coquitlam car crash, possible shooting in Cloverdale and more

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

VIDEO: Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

RCMP say that poor weather and driver error played a role in collision

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Heavy fog, freezing rain hits Lower Mainland

Drivers asked to drive slowly and be on high alert

Most Read