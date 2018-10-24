Hockey players line the street for the procession for Noah Trulsen on Saturday. (Facebook photo)

Hockey game a Nite for Noah

Tribute planned for man who died playing hockey

A game of shinny is being organized in the memory of Noah Trulsen, who died from a fall while playing hockey.

A Nite for Noah will be held on Nov. 10, at 7:15 p.m. at Planet Ice. The event is to keep his spirit alive for those who loved Noah, and raise money for a scholarship in the trades that will be awarded in his name.

It will also be a fun night that Noah would have loved, said his brother Matthew.

“He would have been jumping for joy. He would want to be first-line D, he would have been gathering everyone – he would have been the promoter,” he said.

“I’m super excited for it.”

The event is being put on by their father Rick’s employer, Trinity Plumbing Heating and Gas.

Trulsen was just 22 and on the verge of earning his red seal in electrical when he died after falling at the bench during a recreational hockey game in Langley on Oct. 4.

The game will be played between Noah’s teammates on that rec hockey team, the Bolts, and the Trinity team, which will be made up of former teammates, friends and family.

Matthew, who is a standout junior goaltender with the Mission City Outlaws, will share the crease with their cousin, Mark Trulsen.

“We’ve had a lot of his former teammates ask to play,” said Matthew.

He added hockey was a big part of their lives, and he and Noah would gather the kids in the neighbourhood for epic street hockey games.

The night will be a fundraiser. The Noah Trulsen Memorial Hockey Fund has already reached more than $17,000 of its $20,000 goal.

Matthew, 19, said the family was again thankful for the tremendous support of the hockey community, as a celebration of life was held for Noah on Saturday.

There were lots of hockey players in jerseys lining the streets for the procession, from the Bolts, from the Mission City Outlaws, and from Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey, where it all started for the Trulsens

“The amount of support we had… it has been very humbling for the family,” he said.

“It means so much – hockey is truly a brotherhood. Thank you to everyone.”

There was a message on the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Facebook page:

“Thank you to all the Rustlers who came out today to honour Noah and support his family. It was an amazing sight with Red Jerseys everywhere, on players of all ages. Every division was represented from our newest little Rustlers right up to our almuni from days gone by.

Parents and players alike welled up as Mr. Trulsen shook hundreds of hands, saying “thank you for coming”.

A very sad day but amazing to see our hockey community come together in a time of need.”

