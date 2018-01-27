Hockey superstar Brendan Morrison prepares to drop the puck prior to a juuvenile A1 game at Cam Neely arena in Planet Ice on Saturday before signing autographs. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hockey superstar drops puck for RMMHA 50th anniversary

Former NHL star Brendan Morrison in Maple Ridge for celebration

Hockey superstar Brendan Morrison joined the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association’s 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday.

The Pitt Meadows born former NHL star dropped the puck prior to a juvenile A1 game at Cam Neely Arena in Planet Ice before signing autographs for his fans young and old.

Morrison played seven seasons with the Vancouver Canucks alongside Markus Naslund and Todd Bertuzzi.

Debbie Vey-Lourens, a life-member with Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey, waited in line to present a special jersey to the hockey star.

Vey-Lourens was on the executive for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey for over 15 years and was very involved with the association.

Part of her role was to keep the old jerseys that came down from the old Cam Neely Arena. One jersey she saved was a Morrison jersey from his bantam year with the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey.

“I had the great pleasure of giving it to him today, presenting it back to him today,” said Vey-Lourens.

“He was actually, seemed very touched to have his jersey back. I am very happy that I saved that jersey for him,” she said holding up an autographed picture of the local hockey great.

Morrison would have worn that jersey when he was 12-years-old.

“I never held onto it with the intentions of keeping it for myself. I wanted to make sure that it got into hands of somebody that valued it,” said Vey-Lourens.

“Either when minor hockey was ready with their own showcases to display it in or if Brendan ever wanted it back himself. And in this case I think Brendan’s going to keep it,” she said with a smile.

Later Sunday afternoon 105th Avenue leading to Planet Ice will be dedicated to B.C. broadcasting legend Jim Robson who grew up in Maple Ridge. The street will officially be renamed Jim Robson Way at the end of the month.

Vancouver Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly will also be at Planet Ice to sing the Canadian anthem at the Flames game for the anniversary. He will also be signing autographs.

For more information go to ridgemeadowshockey.com/50.

