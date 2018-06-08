Hundreds compete in district track and field meet

Students in Grades 4 and 5 from across SD42 converges on MRSS for meet

Owen Lawrance with Alexander Robinson elementary, takes off at the starting line during the Grade 5 boys 800 metre race during the School District 42 elementary school track and field meet at Maple Ridge secondary on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The district track and field meet for students in Grades 4 and 5 took place at Maple Ridge secondary on Thursday.

Hundreds of students took part in the event.

The intermediate meet for students in Grades 6 and 7 takes place June 8.