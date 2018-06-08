Owen Lawrance with Alexander Robinson elementary, takes off at the starting line during the Grade 5 boys 800 metre race during the School District 42 elementary school track and field meet at Maple Ridge secondary on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hundreds compete in district track and field meet

Students in Grades 4 and 5 from across SD42 converges on MRSS for meet

The district track and field meet for students in Grades 4 and 5 took place at Maple Ridge secondary on Thursday.

Hundreds of students took part in the event.

The intermediate meet for students in Grades 6 and 7 takes place June 8.

Silverbacks, Mick part ways
FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Homeless camp will persist, despite modular housing

Alliance says 55 units will not end homelessness in Maple Ridge

Upgraded driver training facility in Pitt Meadows

Weather-protected, modular learning facility at the Driver Education Centre.

Homes sales slow around the region

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows most affordable

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Torch Run for Special Olympics

RCMP and Special Olympic athletes took part in two kilimetre run

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

5 to start your day

Victim in Chilliwack homicide identified, graffiti penises drawn on White Rock school, and more

Man wanted for attempted murder still at large, with ties across B.C.

Police release images of suspect Tyson Cole’s tattoos

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

