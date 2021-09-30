Ridge Meadows Burrards Lacrosse logo (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Burrards Lacrosse logo (Special to The News)

Hundreds of field lacrosse players to descend on Maple Ridge

Burrards West Coast Shootout Tournament runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 3

Hundreds of field lacrosse players will be invading Maple Ridge over the weekend for the 2021 Burrards West Coast Shootout Youth Field Lacrosse Tournament.

Participating will be 31 teams from across the province including teams from: Kamloops, Nanaimo, Delta, Surrey, Langley, Mission, Chilliwack, Coquitlam & Burnaby, and Port Coquitlam.

About 524 athletes between 10- and 18-years-old will be taking part in the tournament hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association and running from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3.

More than 60 games are going to be played at Telosky Stadium and across the street at the field behind the Arthur Peake Centre.

This is the first time the annual tournament has been held in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has generated a lot of excitement, said tournament coordinator Jill Krop.

RELATED: Burrards drop tilt in Turkey Shootout

READ MORE: Burrards win field lacrosse B.C. championship tourney

Opening ceremonies are set to take place at 5:30 p.m. with Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association president Tyson Craiggs speaking briefly followed by words and song from Chief Grace George from Katzie First Nation and her husband.

Three games will be starting off the tournament at 6 p.m. with the U-11 Tier 1 Burrards taking on Langley, the Langley Thunder will be taking on the Mission Mud Dawgs in a U-11 Tier 2 game, and Chilliwack will be playing Surrey in a U-13 Tier 2 game.

Athletes will also be able to take part in a skills competition.

Medal games will take place from 9:30-4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Equestrian athletes get ‘Game Ready’ at camp in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Burrards Lacrosse logo (Special to The News)
Hundreds of field lacrosse players to descend on Maple Ridge

The Severinski family was presented with a certificate and a photo of a blue heron during a recent council meeting. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows honours Severinski family for their 100 years of farming legacy

The famly of Elizabeth Korstad is pleased with her care as her Alzheimer’s progressed. (Korstad family/Special to The News)
LETTER: Family grateful for care of aging loved-one

Maple Ridge’s Jos Pal recently captured this picture while riding his bike on the trails through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on a sunny fall afternoon. “I caught this great blue heron, sitting on the roof of a boat shed, with a view of Mount Baker in the background.” He captured this on the trails west of Harris Road. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View from atop the boat shed