Jorrin Lenton set a new personal best time at a meet in California. (Wilson Wong, SFU/Special to The News)

Jorrin Lenton set a new personal best time at a meet in California. (Wilson Wong, SFU/Special to The News)

Hurdler Lenton sets new personal best tim in California meet

Sets sights on podium finish at upcoming conference championship

Maple Ridge track and field standout Jorrin Lenton hit a new personal best in the 400m hurdles while running for Simon Fraser University at a California meet.

Lenton and the SFU track team were at the Beach Invitational at Long Beach, California on April 15 and 16. Lenton ran his best-ever 400m hurdles time of 54.97.

“It felt like a really great race – really smooth and relaxed,” Lenton told The News.

He is thankful to be back racing against tough competition, after COVID-19 interrupted the track career of the former Maple Ridge secondary standout. The 2020 season was completely lost to public health regulations. Then in 2021, SFU athletes were restricted from travel, while the U.S.-based schools in the NCAA continued. The Canadian track team tried to stay sharp winter inter-squad meets.

Now Lenton is back living the life of a scholar-athlete, running races in California, while studying environmental science.

READ ALSO: DiPietro dominates, Abbotsford Canucks win sixth straight and take sole possession of fourth

He believes he can shave significant time off in the coming month, and his goal is to be on the podium at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship, at Central Washington University in Ellensburg on May 13-14. Currently, he is ranked fifth in his event in the GNAC conference.

Then next year, the goal will be to make the NCAA nationals. He is currently ranked 73rd in the nation in his event.

The Simon Fraser High Performance Meet No. 2 is scheduled for April 30 in Burnaby, then he will run at the Portland Twilight event on May 7, before the conference meet.

Jorrin was nationally ranked when he graduated from MRSS. His father Andrew is a well-known Maple Ridge track coach. Andrew and wife Alana Kripps were both B.C. high school track and field champions who went on to compete for SFU.

READ ALSO: Ten scholar athletes Rambling on to college sports

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsTrack and field

Previous story
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows drivers part of weekend races

Just Posted

Jorrin Lenton set a new personal best time at a meet in California. (Wilson Wong, SFU/Special to The News)
Hurdler Lenton sets new personal best tim in California meet

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation announced the finalists for Citizen of the Year on Friday, April 15. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)
Citizens of the Year finalists announced in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge resident Howard Whitlock will be racing his #42 Camaro this weekend at the first road race event of the 2022 Sports Car Club of B.C. season at Mission Raceway Park. (Brent Martin Photography/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows drivers part of weekend races

Jean Ticehurst included a drawing with her letter encouraging people to focus on the beauty around them and the intangibles in life.
LETTER: Health incident had Maple Ridge woman contemplating life’s journey