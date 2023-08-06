Inaugural summer pickleball tournament comes to Pitt Meadows

Steve Deakin (right) will be formally honoured at the inaugural Summer Classic pickleball tournament hosted by the Golden Ears Pickleball Club on Aug. 12 and 13. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Pickleball enthusiasts will be taking over part of the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park on Aug. 12 and 13 as the Golden Ears Pickleball Club hosts its inaugural Summer Classic tournament.

According to the club president Chris Ellis, the group already has 145 people signed up for the tournament, with hundreds more people expected to drop by to watch the action.

One of the many participants in the upcoming event is Steve Deakin, who, in addition to being a Pitt Meadows resident, is also one of the top-ranked professional pickleball players in the world.

Ellis explained that Deakin will actually be receiving an honourary lifetime membership to the Golden Ears Pickleball Club as part of a formal ceremony at the tournament.

“This has been my pet project since being elected,” said Ellis. “I felt that it was wrong that Canada’s top player has not been formally recognized by the club or by the cities.”

“We have Cam Neely Arena and Larry Walker Field, both great sports legends. Steve Deakin is a legend in the pickleball scene, with the top players in the world having much respect for him and even nicknamed him Pops. My focus for the past few months is to ensure that the community is aware of what Steve has given back to the sport and his continued dedication.”

The Summer Classic is open to players of all skill levels as long as they have a Pickleball Canada number.

The entry fee for the tournament is $50, plus $15 per event, with competitions happening for men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

Games will be played on Saturday and Sunday, with more information available at www.goldenearspickleballclub.ca.

