‘It’s a game changer’: 15-year-old wins pro skateboarding contest on two skateboards

‘No one has ever seen it before’ said producer of Cloverdale contest

Isamu Yamamoto won the World Round-Up Freestyle Skateboarding Championships using not one but two skateboards. (Submitted)

In a “game changer” performance, Isamu Yamamoto won the World Round-Up Freestyle Championships on not one but two skateboards.

The 15-year-old skater from Japan blew the announcer away at the Sunday (May 19) finals.

“It’s the first time ever in skateboard history that the winner did tricks using two skateboards at the same time,” said contest producer Kevin Harris in a press release.

“I dropped the microphone and went over and gave him a hug. No one has ever seen it before in a world competition. It’s a game changer,” he said.

Yuzuki Kawasaki, 10, nearly made history himself. He finished second in the professional category, taking home $2,000. If he had won, he would have been the youngest pro to win an international competition.

The annual Cloverdale competition is one of the biggest freestyle skateboarding contests in the world. As the other four global competitions happen in Germany, Japan, Brazil and the U.S., the competition during the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair provides a chance for locals and visitors alike to watch the best freestyle skateboarders in the world compete for $10,000 in prizes.

Competitors brought the heat, no matter their age, in both the professional and amateur categories.

Guenter Mokulys, 55, an eleven-time world champion, finished fifth in the pro category.

“He could be a grandfather to some of these kids and he’s still out there competing professionally with them,” said Harris. “What other sport does this kind of generational competition happen in? Not many.”

Another interesting match-up was in a father-son team from Japan. Yuta Fujii, 13, narrowly beat his father Masahiro Fujii, 46, in the professional finals, finishing with eighth place.

Professional Finals

1. Isamu Yamamoto, Japan – 291

2. Yuzuki Kawasaki, Japan – 282

3. Mike Osterman, USA – 279

4. Jacob Whitt, USA – 271

5. Guenter Mokulys, Germany – 268

6. Ikkei Nagao, Japan – 267

7. Stefan “Lillis” Akesson, Sweden – 264

8. Yuta Fujii, Japan – 262

9. Masahiro Fujii, Japan – 258

9. Pete Betti, USA – 258

10. Felix Jonsson, Sweden – 253

10. Denham Hill, England – 253

Amateur Finals

1. Cristobal Bahamonde, Chile – 271

2. Josh Dunstone, Australia – 269

3. Nick Beaulieu, USA – 256

4. Mirei Tsuchida, Japan – 248

5. John Sawyer, USA – 227

6. Jordan Sterling, Canada – 226

7. Andreas Tsougrianis, Canada – 224

8. Eric Lowery, USA – 216

9. Daniel Greschner, Germany/England – 214

10. Allen Handley, Canada – 212

11. Connor McCaughtrie, Canada – 203

12. Matthew Phillips, Canada – 201

13. Phil Larin, Canada – 195.



