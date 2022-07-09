Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August, 13, won the Bantam division in the second annual MJT Nicola Wealth Classic at Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna July 7 – 8. (file)

Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August, 13, won the Bantam division in the second annual MJT Nicola Wealth Classic at Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna July 7 – 8. (file)

Jaden August takes Bantam division in Kelowna

Pitt Meadows golfer, 13, made eight birdies on the second day

A brilliant final round of 67 vaulted Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August, 13, into a two stroke lead in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) Bantam Boys division (75-67) where he finished at two-under-par.

“It feels amazing winning the division title,” August remarked.

“I just kept pulling my mind back to my process and kept focused. I made eight birdies on the second day, that was a major highlight.”

August was among 90 young golfers who competed in six age divisions at the second annual MJT Nicola Wealth Classic at Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna on July 7 and 8.

Next event on the MJT Junior Tour in British Columbia is the MJT Western Championship at Copper Point Gold Club in Invermere on July 26-27.

READ ALSO: Another win for Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August

READ ALSO: 12-year-old golfer picks up first win of the season

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 100 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for under-12 players and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.

The program has annual awards, scholarships, and incentives to help reward performance and participation throughout each season.

MJT alumni include many Professional Tour players and PGA of Canada Professionals, as well as Canadian Amateur, National and Provincial Junior Champions.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boys golfPitt Meadows

Previous story
For first time ever, CFL game set to be broadcast in an Indigenous language
Next story
Blue Bombers blitz B.C. Lions 43-22 in battle of CFL unbeatens

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August, 13, won the Bantam division in the second annual MJT Nicola Wealth Classic at Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna July 7 – 8. (file)
Jaden August takes Bantam division in Kelowna

Ridge Meadows RCMP are reminding boaters to be safe on the water. (RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP reminding boaters to be responsible

Grover Telford. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge businessman announces he will run for city council

Museum staffers Camryn Page and Lily Austin try out the croquet set on the grass at Jim Hadgkiss Park, next to Maple Ridge Museum, in preparation for a day of croquet being hosted at Haney House this Sunday. (Special to The News)
Museum offers chance to dabble in croquet