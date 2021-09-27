Jesper Vikman will play for Vancouver Giants

Jesper Vikman is warming up with the Vancouver Giants after his return from Las Vegas, the Langley-based team announced Monday, Sept. 27. (Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Goaltender Jesper Vikman will be playing for the Vancouver Giants.

Las Vegas Golden Knights announced Monday, Sept. 27, that they have reassigned the 2002-born Vikman.

Vikman, a 6’3”, 176-pound left-catching goaltender, was selected by the Giants with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

In the 2020 NHL draft, he was a fifth-round selection (125th overall) of the Vegas Golden Knights.

He will rejoin the Giants in time for their 2021-2022 season opener which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 in Victoria against the Royals.

Vikman is the third Swedish-born player ever selected by the Giants in the CHL Import Draft, joining Casper Carning (2010) and Fabian Lysell (2020).

He’s also the third goaltender ever selected by the Giants in the CHL Import Draft, joining Jonathan Iilahti (Finland, 2011) and Marek Schwarz (Czech Republic, 2004).

Last season, Vikman appeared in 22 combined games with AIK J20 (J20 Nationell), AIK (HockeyAllsvenskan) and Tyresö/Hanviken (HockeyEttan) in Sweden.

He finished with a 10-10 record and one shutout.

Internationally, Vikman has represented Sweden three times since the start of the 2018-19 season (U18 and U17) and posted a 2-1 record.

