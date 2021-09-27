Jesper Vikman is warming up with the Vancouver Giants after his return from Las Vegas, the Langley-based team announced Monday, Sept. 27. (Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Jesper Vikman is warming up with the Vancouver Giants after his return from Las Vegas, the Langley-based team announced Monday, Sept. 27. (Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Jesper Vikman will play for Vancouver Giants

NHL’s Las Vegas Knights have reassigned Swedish-born player

Goaltender Jesper Vikman will be playing for the Vancouver Giants.

Las Vegas Golden Knights announced Monday, Sept. 27, that they have reassigned the 2002-born Vikman.

Vikman, a 6’3”, 176-pound left-catching goaltender, was selected by the Giants with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

In the 2020 NHL draft, he was a fifth-round selection (125th overall) of the Vegas Golden Knights.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants sign Golden Knights prospect Vikman

He will rejoin the Giants in time for their 2021-2022 season opener which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 in Victoria against the Royals.

READ ALSO: Giants Justin Sourdif signs first NHL contract

Vikman is the third Swedish-born player ever selected by the Giants in the CHL Import Draft, joining Casper Carning (2010) and Fabian Lysell (2020).

He’s also the third goaltender ever selected by the Giants in the CHL Import Draft, joining Jonathan Iilahti (Finland, 2011) and Marek Schwarz (Czech Republic, 2004).

Last season, Vikman appeared in 22 combined games with AIK J20 (J20 Nationell), AIK (HockeyAllsvenskan) and Tyresö/Hanviken (HockeyEttan) in Sweden.

He finished with a 10-10 record and one shutout.

Internationally, Vikman has represented Sweden three times since the start of the 2018-19 season (U18 and U17) and posted a 2-1 record.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Previous story
Giants Justin Sourdif signs first NHL contract

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Flames announced their captains for the coming campaign: Captain Matt Tyszka, alternate Ryan Denney (left), Sam Rose and Nick Amsler. (Special to The News)
Denney scores six in one game as Flames win a pair

Pamela West will be singing the National Anthem for the game on Nov. 12. (YouTube screenshot/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows woman to sing anthem for the BC Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders game

The 224 unit apartment complex would be beside the Salvation Army building in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Two new apartment projects on Lougheed in Maple Ridge

A burned Chevrolet Silverado was found with a body inside at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. (Special to The News)
Homicide investigators in Maple Ridge appeal to public