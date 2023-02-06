Jim Lindsay Memorial Tournament brings dozens of minor hockey teams to Maple Ridge

The annual tournament starts Feb. 17 and features three different prize raffles

Ridge Meadows will have multiple teams competing in this year’s Jim Lindsay Memorial Tournament. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Dozens of U13, U15, and U18 hockey teams will soon be heading to Maple Ridge to compete in the annual Jim Lindsay Memorial Tournament, which runs from Feb. 17 to 20.

Named after a beloved local hockey coach that passed away in 2016, this Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association (RMMHA) tournament celebrates the legacy Jim Lindsay left behind in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Jordan Emmerson, RMMHA general manager, said that there will be 25 teams from across the province battling it out at the tournament.

As part of this year’s event, there will be three different raffles happening. In addition to the 50-50 draw, there will also be a raffle basket draw and a Jasper adventure raffle draw provided by VIA Rail.

Tonya Lynch, director of sponsorship and community engagement for RMMHA, explained that this vacation package from VIA Rail is especially significant because Lindsay worked for VIA Rail for approximately 14 years.

This Jasper adventure package consists of a round-trip rail travel voucher for two people between Vancouver and Jasper. The lucky winner will have Sleeper Plus class accommodations and free onboard meals.

“The VIA Rail grand raffle is valued at around $5,000,” explained Lynch.

Tickets for this vacation prize cost $10 for one ticket, $25 for three, or $50 for seven. The draw is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. on March 28.

But there will be plenty of prizes given out at the actual game, with the raffle basket draw including 13 different prize baskets for winners to take home.

Here are the various baskets up for grabs:

• Apple Watch basket (Apple Watch Series 8)

• Let’s go fishing basket (Shimano rod and reel combo, rod straps, floats, swivels, weights, hooks, fishing line, and lures)

• Golf day basket (golf balls, tees, and four rounds of golf at Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club)

• Puppy love basket (wooden ‘love’ pet bed, wood and stainless steel food dishes, pet picture holder plaque, and two mugs)

• Retail therapy basket (Corksicle Marvel tumbler, Corksicle camo tumbler, grey Herschel toque, Billabong t-shirt, 2023 calendar, and two $25 Therapy Clothing gift cards)

• What’s for dinner basket (Ninja air fryer and a $40 Superstore gift card)

• All about mom basket (doTERRA petal diffuser, electric heat pad, slippers, wallet, mittens, $10 Starbucks gift card, face primer, milk bath, and various doTERRA oils and products)

• Spring garden basket ($75 Triple Tree gift card, bird feeder, flower snip scissors, Jillian Harris west coast seeds, gloves, Yardworks shovel, Hape nature fun bug jar, and a flower theme box)

• Bartending in style basket ($25 H&M gift card, $10 Starbucks gift card, $25 Google Play gift card, hanging bar tool set, two copper Moscow mule mugs, muddler, martini shaker, and a storage basket)

• Tailgater basket ( Yeti Camino 35 carryall cooler tote, two Yeti 10oz tumblers, blanket, bottle opener, and a hockey stick snow brush)

• Get fit basket (Nike water bottle, jump rope, Kind Plus+ energy bars, and a one-month Iron Regime CrossFit gym membership)

• No place like home basket (blanket, bath pillow, candle, bubble bath, mug, tea variety, ground coffee, hot chocolate bombs, facial rollers, under eye patches, chocolates, and a decorative basket)

• Hockey life basket (Biosteel shaker bottle, Green Biscuit Snipe puck, revitalize sports scrub, Howies hockey tape pack, stretch wrap, Howies M thin fit hockey socks, hockey repair kit, hockey skate guards, and Cliffords shot blocks)

According to Lynch, the 50-50 draw is also a popular part of the event, with a 50-50 draws at one of last year’s tournaments raising a total of $2,000.

Both the 50-50 draw and the gift basket draws will happen during the tournament, with tickets being available at https://trellis.org/jimlindsaymemorialtournament2023.

Even though the Jim Lindsay Memorial Tournament doesn’t kick off until Friday, Feb. 17, the public has already raised more than $1,300 through the various draws.