Jim Robson Road dedication part of Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey celebrations

Former Vancouver Canucks broadcaster Jim Robson, seen here at the Winter Classic game, will be in Maple Ridge next Saturday for the dedication of a road in his home town in his name. (Contributed)

Next Saturday will be a memorable one for Ridge Meadows hockey fans.

On Jan. 27, the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebration to honour the legacy of volunteerism, youth mentorship and hockey excellence of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. As part of that celebration the City of Maple Ridge will be renaming the section of 105 Avenue that leads to Planet Ice and the Albion Fairgrounds as ‘Jim Robson Way’ after the legendary Vancouver Canucks broadcaster.

The Jim Robson Way road dedication ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Ears Winter Club in the upstairs lounge. John Shorthouse, play-by-play announcer for the Vancouver Canucks will act as the emcee for the event.

“Jim Robson is a dear friend and a mentor. I’m very proud to be part of this celebration of his legacy to broadcasting and his deep roots in Maple Ridge,” said Shorthouse.

“We will have video clips supplied from the Vancouver Canucks and I understand there will be tributes from the RMMHA as part of their 50th anniversary event.”

“I am so proud that everyone who drives along Lougheed Highway will pass by the new ‘Jim Robson Way’ signs. It’s even more appropriate that every young person who is heading to the arena will get there via Jim Robson Way,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read. “Jim is an incredible ambassador for our community and our province. We are so pleased that this road dedication is happening as part of the 50th Anniversary of the RMMHA.

“This event reflects the rich history of hockey in Maple Ridge. Our first arena was built as a Centennial project in 1967 and since then thousands of young people have had the opportunity to follow their hockey dreams. A few years later Mr. Robson became the voice of the brand new Vancouver Canucks NHL franchise, and one of his trademarks was acknowledging the home community of the pro players. All of us remember hearing him talk about Cam Neely being from Maple Ridge,” said Derek Gullmes, vice president of the RMMHA.

“A generation of kids listened to his radio and TV broadcasts and dared to dream they could make it to ‘the show.’ We are very proud that Mr. Robson will be part of the ceremonial puck drop at 7:30 p.m. for the Ridge Meadows Flames game after the road dedication ceremony. We invite the entire community to come out to that game and show their appreciation to a BC broadcasting legend.”

The Ridge Meadows Flames game is the culmination of a day full of games that will start at 8 a.m. on Jan. 27. Admission to the Flames game is free with a donation to KidSport. Mr. Robson will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m., and during the second period intermission three randomly selected fans (18+) will have a chance to win $10,000 in a shootout from centre ice.

There will be special guests and activities throughout the day. For more information about the RMMHA 50th Anniversary celebrations go to ridgemeadowshockey.com.