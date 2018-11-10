Jr. B Flames edge Outlaws

The Ridge Meadows Flames scored twice in the dying minutes of regulation time Friday to edge the Mission City Outlaws 4-3.

Jesse Nelson scored the winning goal at 19:08 of the third period, just 49 seconds after Jarod McKay had tied the game with his second goal of the evening.

Flames win 4-3!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) November 10, 2018

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, McKay scored, from Logan Hunter, to tie the game in the second.

Tetsuya Prior then scored, from Kyle Davis and Nicholas Amsler, late in the second to give the home team a 2-1 edge.

Mission, however, scored less than a minutes later, and took a one-goal lead midway through the third.

Ridge outshot Mission 38-28 overall. Eric Clark earned the win in net.

With the win, the Flames (9-8-0-2) moved into a three-way tie for sixth place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League standings, and are third in the Harold Brittain Conference with 20 points.

• The Flames visit North Vancouver on Saturday to play the first-overall Wolf Pack (17-4), 7 p.m.