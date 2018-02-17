Jr. B Flames take 2-0 playoff lead with OT win

Paul Tucek made 41 saves in Friday’s win. (THE NEWS/files)

Taylor Seganfreddo scored at 8:02 of overtime Friday to give the Ridge Meadows Flames a 2-1 victory over the visiting Aldergrove Kodiaks.

The Flames, winners of the Harold Brittain Conference during the regular season, now lead the opening playoff series 2-0.

The Flames won the first game opened the Pacific Junior Hockey League playoffs Wednesday in Aldergrove with a 7-5 win over the Kodiaks.

Trailing 1-0 Friday, Joshua Gibbons, from Andrew Strelezki and Halen Cordoni, scored midway through the opening frame to tie the game.

Seganfreddo scored in OT, from Cordoni and Strelezki.

Davin Padgham scored for Aldergrove.

Paul Tucek made 41 saves, eight more than Aldergrove’s Michael Lauriente, for the win.

Game 3 is Saturday night at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

In Burnaby on Friday, the Delta Ice Hawks moved to within a win OF advancing to the Shaw Conference Finals With a 2-1 comeback win over the Grandview Steelers.

Daniel Szpakowski and Eric Bourhill scored in the third period for Delta. Jordan Naylor made 17 for the Ice Hawks.

Mateo Coltellaro scored for the Steelers, who will try to stave off elimination on Sunday at Burnaby Winter Club.

In Abbotsford on Friday, Jake DeWaal scored twice and added a pair of assists as the Pilots defeated the Langley Trappers 5-3.

Alex Methorst also scored twice for the Pilots, who lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Jamie Housch completed the scoring for Abbotsford, while Colin Cromie, Hollander Thompson and Stephen Sielsky replied for the Trappers.

Game 3 is Saturday at MSA Arena in Abbotsford.