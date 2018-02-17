Paul Tucek made 41 saves in Friday’s win. (THE NEWS/files)

Jr. B Flames take 2-0 playoff lead with OT win

Taylor Seganfreddo nets winner as Ridge downs Aldergrove 2-0.

Taylor Seganfreddo scored at 8:02 of overtime Friday to give the Ridge Meadows Flames a 2-1 victory over the visiting Aldergrove Kodiaks.

The Flames, winners of the Harold Brittain Conference during the regular season, now lead the opening playoff series 2-0.

The Flames won the first game opened the Pacific Junior Hockey League playoffs Wednesday in Aldergrove with a 7-5 win over the Kodiaks.

Trailing 1-0 Friday, Joshua Gibbons, from Andrew Strelezki and Halen Cordoni, scored midway through the opening frame to tie the game.

Seganfreddo scored in OT, from Cordoni and Strelezki.

Davin Padgham scored for Aldergrove.

Paul Tucek made 41 saves, eight more than Aldergrove’s Michael Lauriente, for the win.

Game 3 is Saturday night at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

In Burnaby on Friday, the Delta Ice Hawks moved to within a win OF advancing to the Shaw Conference Finals With a 2-1 comeback win over the Grandview Steelers.

Daniel Szpakowski and Eric Bourhill scored in the third period for Delta. Jordan Naylor made 17 for the Ice Hawks.

Mateo Coltellaro scored for the Steelers, who will try to stave off elimination on Sunday at Burnaby Winter Club.

In Abbotsford on Friday, Jake DeWaal scored twice and added a pair of assists as the Pilots defeated the Langley Trappers 5-3.

Alex Methorst also scored twice for the Pilots, who lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Jamie Housch completed the scoring for Abbotsford, while Colin Cromie, Hollander Thompson and Stephen Sielsky replied for the Trappers.

Game 3 is Saturday at MSA Arena in Abbotsford.

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Just Posted

Jr. B Flames take 2-0 playoff lead with OT win

Taylor Seganfreddo nets winner as Ridge downs Aldergrove 2-0.

Neighbourhood small grants program meeting

Maple Ridge Business Tower, Floor 3, 11995 Haney Place, 7 p.m.

Along the Fraser: Ready to fight fire at Maple Ridge research forest

Upgrades at Malcolm Knapp UBC research forest.

Cemetery walking tour kicks off Heritage Week in Maple Ridge

Heritage Week events run from Feb. 18-24

Letter: A mess in Golden Ears park

Bins in Golden Ears park were overflowing on Family Day.

Meadowridge celebrates Chinese New Year

Private school marks beginning of the Year of the Dog

Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

News report alleges people connected to fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to launder money

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

Heavy snowfall warning continues

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

VIDEO: Injury-riddled Vancouver Giants find a way to edge Edmonton Oil Kings

Giants win 2-1 at home despite missing four key defencemen from lineup

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

Most Read