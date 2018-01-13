Junior B hockey: Flames get big 6-5 win over Sockeyes

Ridge Meadows Flames Brett Didyk (20) and Liam Evenson (12) fly though the neutral zone against Richmond on Friday night. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Ridge Meadows Flames built a 6-2 lead and then hung on to edge the Richmond Sockeyes by a score of 6-5 on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena.

That snapped a 14-game winning streak that the Sockeyes had been riding, and was a big win over one of the elite teams in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

In fast-paced, back-and-forth game, Flames team captain Andrew Strelezki notched a goal and two assists, Jayden Genberg scored twice and Halen Cordoni’s third period power-play goal stood up as the game winner. Ryley Lanthier and Quenton Magnuson also scored.

Flames goaltender Paul Tucek was busy, as the Sockeyes pelted him with 56 shots.

The Sockeyes came storming back in the final frame, exploding for three goals in less than five minutes to make the game interesting.

The Flames are back in action Saturday night at Port Moody Arena against the Panthers at 7:45 p.m.

Their next home game will be Jan. 26 when they face the Mission City Outlaws, who are battling for a playoff spot in the Harold Brittain Conference, at Planet Ice at 7:30 p.m.