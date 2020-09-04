Derek Bedard is the GM of the Ridge Meadows Flames. (The News files)

Junior B teams creating a safe environment for hockey

there’s value in having athletics in people’s lives

The Ridge Meadows Flames are still working toward a Junior B season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will look different.

With the Return to Play guidelines, leagues are supposed to play in a cohort of a maximum of four teams. General Manager Derek Bedard noted that with 13 teams in the league the Flames will likely be in a cohort of three teams. The cohorts can be changed after a 14-day quarantine period, Bedard noted.

But exactly what will happen, and even whether the league will start on its Sept. 29 target date to resume the season, remains to be seen, said Bedard. But he said the teams are working hard to bring their league back.

“I think there’s value in having athletics in people’s lives,” said Bedard. “And when things go dark, it’s hard to get them up and running again.”

The Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) recently held a special meeting to continue to plan a return to the ice for the 2020-21 season. All 13 PJHL member clubs are actively working with their facilities and common user groups to ensure a safe return to sport for all participants.

“With viaSport’s announcement to move into Phase 3 Return to Play guidelines, it was appropriate to discuss in-depth and understand what this move would look like for our league,” said PJHL commissioner Trevor Alto.

“After such a difficult number of months since last season was cancelled, I feel this was a very positive meeting for the league. All 13 member teams have done an excellent job and worked extremely hard to get us in a position where we are able to make decisions that will allow us to return to competition.”

The league has also instituted a roster deadline of Sept. 15. As of this date, all teams must be down to a maximum of 25 carded players. Furthermore from this date forward, the league will require all players wishing to join a PJHL roster to quarantine for 14 days prior to participating in Phase 3 competition.

The Flames roster is taking shape, and Bedard noted there are now 12 returning players and six rookies on the roster.

There is also a lot of local flavour, with seven of the returnees calling Maple Ridge their home town.

More news regarding the 2020/21 PJHL season will be announced in the coming weeks.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Junior B Hockeymaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Organizers cancel 1,000-mile Yukon Quest sled dog race for 2021

Just Posted

Junior B teams creating a safe environment for hockey

there’s value in having athletics in people’s lives

86-year-old man evicted from Maple Ridge apartment, no place to go

Says family member with addiction problems was the cause

Maple Ridge a backdrop for latest Netflix romantic comedy

Filming of Love, Guaranteed was done – in part – along 224th Street last fall

SHARE: Haunting skies moved Port Haney walker to take pictures

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

COVID outbreak ends at Maple Ridge seniors care home

B.C.’s top doc confirmed Thursday that the case has been declared over

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

No charges for spouse of Delta police chief in hose incident: prosecution service

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has also launched an investigation into the Delta department’s policies

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

Fraser Health investigating ‘cluster’ of Legionnaires’ disease in New Westminster

Legionnaires disease is caused by a bacterium called Legionella

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

VIDEO: New freeway interchange opens in Lower Mainland

Traffic is already flowing on a new $62-million highway connector in Langley

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Most Read