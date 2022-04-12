Junior golfers on target in junior tour events

Jaden August of Pitt Meadows tied for first on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour, but lost a playoff. (MJT/Special to The News)

Local golfers were at the top of the leaderboards, as the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour held two events over the weekend.

Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August took second place after a playoff at the MJT Chad Hippsley Real Estate Classic, which was held at Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey on April 9 and 10.

August, 13, shot two rounds of 77, and his 154 total tied with Michael Li of Vancouver for first place. August finished second after the playoff. There was a large field of 25 bantam boys competing in the event.

The event featured a $25,000 hole-in-one competition provided by its title sponsor, but there was no lucky winner.

Saturday saw the MJT Mini Tour Spring Series at Tsawwassen Springs. Maple Ridge golfer Cassie Zhiyi Chen, 12, finished third in the girls 11-12 category, and her 91 was just one shot back of the co-leaders.

Daniel Lam, 10, finished sixth out of 17 golfers in the Boys 9-10 class at that event, after he shot an 89.

The next stop on the tour is the MJT Ford series at the Chilliwack Golf and Country Club on April 23 and 24.