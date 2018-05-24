Junior lacrosse honours Aiden Serr

(Paul Evans photo) Drew Kask was one of the players of the game, flying across the goal for the Burrards on this play.

On Sunday at Cam Neely Arena, Ridge Meadows Lacrosse honoured the late Aiden Serr.

There was a ceremony to retire Serr’s No. 5 Burrards jersey just before the junior team’s game.

Admission to the game was by donation, with all proceeds going to the SFU Aiden Serr Memorial Fund.

Serr, a popular 19-year-old who was studying at SFU, was killed in a single vehicle accident in November 2017.

Both of his parents expressed their thanks on social media.

Thank-you Jr. #Burrards for honouring our son Aiden & retiring his #5 jersey. The #LAX family is so strong and was such an important part of Aiden's life. Truly touched. #Lacrosse #Teamwork. pic.twitter.com/WAsA6Awdaq — Deputy Mike Serr (@DeputySerrAPD) May 20, 2018

The Burrards beat the Timbermen in the game that followed the tribute.