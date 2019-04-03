Junior Olympian indoor archery championships in Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge Archery Club is hosting this year’s provincial Junior Olympian Program indoor championships Sunday in the Leisure Centre gym.

There will be 68 archers from the Lower Mainland, with competitors from eight tp 17 years old – the largest field for tor the B.C. Archery event.

The competition – at 11925 Haney Place – takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parallel events are also being held in Prince George for northern and Interior B.C. junior archers, and in Comox for Vancouver Island athletes.

The format is two modified Canadian-300 rounds, shot back-to-back on the same day with approximately a 20-minute break in between rounds.

The modified Canadian-300 round is the same round the kids use at their club in order to submit scores for their JOP levels.