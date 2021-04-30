There are six games left for the Vancouver Giants in this COVID-modified season, and they're currently sitting 9-7. (Paige Bednorz/Special to Black Press Media)

Just minutes left, Kelowna snatches victory from Giants

The Langley-based WHL team, which fell 4-3, will face off against Victoria on Saturday night

A late third-period comeback lead the Kelowna Rockets to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Giants Thursday night in Kelowna.

Another loss shuffled the G-Men further away from the provincial top spot they held just last week, but associate coach Keith McCambridge remains optimistic with six games left in the season.

There were a few problems on the ice for the Giants in Thursday’s game, McCambridge explained. The most significant, he thought, was allowing the Rockets too many opportunities to be near their net and consequently to put points on the board.

“I’ve said it before, you can’t let good teams hang around,” he said immediately after the game.

“We are a good team, but tonight, in the third period, we didn’t show that,” McCambridge said, noting how the Rockets came back from a 3-3 tie – with less than eight seconds on the clock – to score the winning goal.

This was the fourth straight loss for the Giants (twice to Kelowna and twice to Kamloops), which now sits with nine wins and seven losses in the season. They are now 1-2 for the season against Kelowna.

RELATED – VIDEO: Kelowna ends Vancouver Giants winning streak

Kelowna’s Jake Lee and Mark Liwiski scored three minutes and 58 seconds apart late in the third period to help lead the Rockets to the comeback victory.

Zack Ostapchuk had two goals in response for the Giants, while Bryce Bader added a second-period goal.

“That was a big goal for us,” said McCambridge of Bader’s efforts. He commended the young new player who he described as a strong shooter.

“Bader’s a shooter. When he gets a chance in close like that, usually if it’s not in the back of the net, it’s a really tough safe for the goaltender. So that was a big goal for us.”

Justin Sourdif chimed in with two assists for Vancouver. Earning two points in that game, Sourdif is now back on top of the B.C. division scoring race with 25 points.

WATCH RECENT SOURDIF GOAL:

Trent Miner stopped 22 of the 26 Kelowna shots fired his way, while Kelowna starter Roman Basran went 22-for-25.

Their next game will be played Saturday night against Victoria. Again, they’re playing at the Kelowna’s Prospera Place, and McCambridge said his team will digest what they did Thursday and review what they know about the Royals ahead of the next matchup.

The associate coach called Victoria a “desperate team,” and said the Giants will be ready to do battle tomorrow.

RECENT PLAY – VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop hard-fought decision to the Kamloops Blazers

.

BY THE NUMBERS

Box Score

1st period:

VAN – 9:03 into the game, 2021 NHL Draft prospect Zack Ostapchuk buried his first goal of the game off the rush. Ostapchuk raced down the left wing, took a feed from Justin Sourdif and snapped it past Roman Basran.

VAN – 37 seconds later, Ostapchuk struck again. This time he tucked home his own rebound in close. Justin Sourdif and Colton Langkow both factored into the scoring on Ostapchuk’s sixth goal of the season.

KEL – Back came the Rockets at 13:21 on a power play. With just five seconds remaining in a Giants minor penalty, Dillon Hamaliuk raced down the right wing off the rush and snuck a low shot through Trent Miner’s legs. Kaedan Korczak and Nolan Flamand each earned assists.

Shots: 9-6 Kelowna

2nd period:

KEL – 4:19 into the second period, the Rockets tied the game when rookie Turner McMillen scored on a shorthanded breakaway. McMillen’s first career WHL goal was set up by Tyson Feist, and was just the second shorthanded goal surrendered by the Giants this season.

VAN – Back came the Giants at 7:40, right as a power play had expired. Bryce Bader took a pass, skated into the high slot and wired a low shot underneath the stick of Roman Basran. For Bader it was his fourth of the season and was set up by Justin Lies and Marko Stacha.

Shots: 11-6 Vancouver

3rd period:

KEL – Jake Lee tied the game at 14:29 of the third period on a power play. Lee took a pass, split through the Giants defence and wired his second of the season past the blocker of Trent Miner. Dillon Hamaliuk added the only assist which came off a face-off victory.

KEL – Kelowna completed their comeback at 18:27 when Mark Liwiski redirected an Alex Swetlikoff pass home from in close. Miner had his goal stick knocked out of his hand moments before the Rockets scored the eventual game-winning goal.

Shots: 11-8 Kelowna

.

Final score: Kelowna 4 – Vancouver 3

Final shots: 26-25 Kelowna

Trent Miner: 22/26 saves for Vancouver (6-6)

Roman Basran: 22/25 saves for Kelowna (3-1)

Vancouver power play: 0/4

Kelowna power play: 2/3

3 Stars: 1) Jake Lee (KEL – 1G, 1A); 2) Zack Ostapchuk (VAN – 2G); and 3) Turner McMillen (KEL – SHG)

.

While the local team would typically play on home ice at the Langley Events Centre, this modified season has seen them play most of their games at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, and a few games in Kelowna – to meet safety protocols and restrictions. They are currently 16 games into the season, and WHL has confirmed there will be no playoffs or championships this year due to COVID.

The Giants are only playing against the four other B.C. teams (Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Victoria Royals, and Prince George Cougars) this season. In what’s called regular season play, the teams faceoff a total of six times against each other between the end of March and the middle of May.

SCHEDULE

They still have one more game against Kelowna, two games to play against both Victoria and Prince George, and one more against their arch rivals from Kamloops.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyLangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

There are six games left for the Vancouver Giants in this COVID-modified season, and they're currently sitting 9-7. (Paige Bednorz/Special to Black Press Media)

There are six games left for the Vancouver Giants in this COVID-modified season, and they're currently sitting 9-7. (Paige Bednorz/Special to Black Press Media)

There are six games left for the Vancouver Giants in this COVID-modified season, and they're currently sitting 9-7. (Paige Bednorz/Special to Black Press Media)

Previous story
Governance vote for B.C. high school sports ‘has lost all credibility’: rugby commissioner
Next story
Maple Ridge slugger O’Neill heating up at the plate

Just Posted

Tyler O’Neill made his major league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018. (Taka Yanagimoto/St. Louis Cardinals)
Maple Ridge slugger O’Neill heating up at the plate

Rollercoaster season sees the MLB outfielder on an upswing

Meridian and Ralph’s Farm Markets will be hiding treasure in local parks close to their Lower Mainland stores. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge grocer hiding gift cards in parks

Meridian Farm Market’s spring treasure hunt will take place Saturday

Pink moon on Tuesday, April 27. (James Buddy Rogers/Special to The News)
Spectacular Pink Moon captured by Maple Ridge photographer

James Buddy Rogers took the image as the moon rose east of Albion

Bench dedications along the dikes in Pitt Meadows were so popular that they were stopped in 2013. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Pitt Meadows city hall still not allowing new dike bench donations

But council’s new policy will provide for donations of other amenities

Hanging flower baskets will be on sale for $25 each at the gravel lot beside the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre this weekend. (City of Pitt Meadows/ Twitter)
Pitt Meadows Lions Club host drive thru hanging basket fundraiser

Baskets will be sold Saturday and Sunday at gravel lot beside rec centre.

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

There are six games left for the Vancouver Giants in this COVID-modified season, and they're currently sitting 9-7. (Paige Bednorz/Special to Black Press Media)
Just minutes left, Kelowna snatches victory from Giants

The Langley-based WHL team, which fell 4-3, will face off against Victoria on Saturday night

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Most Read