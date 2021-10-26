Justin Bailey has been recalled to Vancouver after a strong start to the season in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Justin Bailey has been recalled to Vancouver after a strong start to the season in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Justin Bailey recalled to Vancouver

Abbotsford forward has been off to an excellent start in the American Hockey League

Justin Bailey has been recalled to the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks made the announcement on Tuesday (Oct. 26) morning after also revealing that forward Justin Dowling has been placed on injured reserve.

Bailey has consistently been one of the Abbotsford Canucks top performers early into the American Hockey League season, and has collected six points in five games. He’s regularly been featured on Abbotsford’s top line and has also played significant minutes on special teams.

The National Hockey League isn’t a new experience for Bailey, as he has previously played 68 games in the league with the Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver. Over the past two seasons he has played five games for Vancouver, but has not yet registered a point.

He recorded four points with the Sabres in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Early indications are that Bailey will be playing on a line with Juho Lammikko and Steve Chiasson.

Vancouver makes its home debut tonight (Tuesday) against the Minnesota Wild. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

RELATED: Silovs shuts out Henderson in Abbotsford Canucks 3-0 win

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
VIDEO: Abbotsford Canucks featured on BritBoy Hockey YouTube channel

Just Posted

Gagandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Kulinder Singh, Arvindjeet Singh, Ajay Kumar honoured by the Ridge Meadows RCMP. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Hikers who used turbans to rescue at Golden Ears Provincial Park honoured by Ridge Meadows RCMP

The new indoor facility for the Ridge Meadows Baseball saw several volunteers show up to help transform the place. (Miranda Carpenter/Special to The News)
Year-long minor baseball practice for Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge athletes to become a reality

Kathryn Melissa Byer with her daughter Zoey. (Special to The News)
Community supports Maple Ridge girl after mother’s death

Conservative MP Marc Dalton is running for Speaker of the House. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP running in Speaker’s election