Kelowna native and Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the SJHL season. (@hockeyaddicts/Twitter)

Kelowna goalie suspended for rest of SJHL season after refusing breath screening

Hours earlier, Jared Picklyk helped the Humboldt Broncos advance to the SJHL semifinals

A Kelowna goaltender has had his season come to an end early.

Humboldt Broncos 20-year-old goaltender and Kelowna native Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s (SJHL) season after being arrested early Saturday morning (March 25).

The Humboldt RCMP told Kelowna Capital News around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday morning, Picklyk was arrested for refusal to comply with breath screening demand after crashing his pick-up truck into a house. No one was injured.

Hours before the incident, Picklyk led the Broncos to a 6-2 win and a 4-1 series win against the Nipawin Hawks to advance to the SJHL semi-finals.

Picklyk is scheduled to appear in Humboldt Provincial Court on Monday, May 8.

The investigation is still ongoing.

