Gracie Graham (right) has two points in three games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Gracie Graham (right) has two points in three games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Kelowna hockey player helps Canada reach U18 women’s world championship semis

Gracie Graham has two points in three games at the tournament through three games

The Canadian U18 women’s hockey team is off to the semifinals of the World Championships, thanks in part to a Kelowna resident.

Defenceman Gracie Graham has two points (one goal, one assist) at the tournament in Sweden, helping lead Canada to an undefeated preliminary round. Her two points came in the tournament opening game against Finland.

In the three preliminary games, Canada beat Finland 8-0, Sweden 4-2, and the United States 3-1.

Graham, who is Kelowna Rocket Max Graham’s sister, plays for Kelowna’s Rink Hockey Academy (RHA) in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).

The team is off until Saturday when they play in the tournament’s semifinal. Their opponent and puck drop is still to be announced.

READ MORE: Grace, Too: Kelowna skater to dress for Team Canada

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets Cristall, Price to play on biggest stage at top CHL prospects game

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyIIHF world junior hockeyKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft
Next story
2023 CFL Draft loses star Pitt Meadows lineman

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s 224th Street, seen here during the last atmospheric river, is prone to flooding and road closures. (The News files)
Rainfall warning, high streamflow advisory in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

The Lower Mainland Synchronized Skating Club’s junior team skating at the national championships. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge skaters at national championships

Giovanni Manu helped bring the Thunderbirds to a winning record of 6-5 for the 2022 season. (Bob Frid/UBC Athletics)
2023 CFL Draft loses star Pitt Meadows lineman

Andrea Lister (Oliver Rathonyi/City of Maple Ridge)
Finding Indigenous people in BC subject of online event