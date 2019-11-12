(Neil Corbett/THE NEWS The Giants featured a hard-charging ground attack.

Knights host community football finals

Junior bantams and midgets both lose close games

Meadows Ridge Knights hosted the Valley Community Football League championships on Saturday at Samuel Robertson Technical, with two teams in the running.

The Junior Bantam Knights lost a tough game to a big and physical Chilliwack Giants squad by a score of 46-36, and the Midget Knights lost to the North Langley Kodiaks in a tight defensive contest by a score of 10-9.

The Junior Bantams jumped out to an early 20-6 lead, as running back Nick Masaro scored a pair of touchdowns. He took a pass and broke two tackles on the way to the end zone, then juked his way to another touchdown off a running play.

Big-armed quarterback Blake Hebert, selected the most valuable player of the game, scored on a run play from four yards out to give the hosts a two-score lead.

Chilliwack got one back late in the first half, and trailed 20-12 at half time. That was just the second time all season the Giants had trailed in a game.

And they came back in the second half to get the win.

READ ALSO: Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

The Knights got a touchdown off a long pass as Liam Sampson came down with a contested ball at the two yard line and ran it in. Then Trey McKinney recovered a fumble and took it to the house for another major.

The offensive player of the game for the Knights was Justin Bronswyk, the defensive player Sebastian Gorrie and the sportsman of the game was Kyden Gal-Damus.

 

