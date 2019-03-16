Knights host huge football camp in Maple Ridge

The Meadow Ridge Knights community football association hosted a large football camp on Saturday, with members of the B.C. Lions coaching staff and 280 players from across the region taking part.

The Valley Community Football League (VCFL) and Air Raid Academy (ARA) Positional Football Camp was held at Samuel Robertson Technical School. It was a free camp open to all players aged 7 to 18 across the province, designed to give players an opportunity to increase their skill set and have access to high level coaches outside their home teams. Players from both community and high school football were there.

The camp was proposed and promoted by Chel Sanghera, former president of the VCFL and one of the most vocal proponents of youth football in British Columbia.

Air Raid Academy provided the on-field coaching staff and running various drills.

BC Lions coaches Nik Lewis and Brian Chiu took a break from their CFL squad to spend the day training future CFL hopefuls. Other contributors of camp were coach Jeff Alamahoda, who brought his Precision Snapping Academy drills. He played for the University of Manitoba and has coached in the BCFC for the Langley Rams. Valley Huskers head coach Bob Reist was also involved.

Golds Gym and their staff, and as well as Dr. Brett Wee of Kinectiv Sport and Health in Maple Ridge also supported the camp.