Knights junior bantams beat the Giants 62-0 to move into first place in their league. (Contributed)

Knights junior bantams move into first place

Ridge Meadows gets huge 62-0 win over Chilliwack Giants

The Meadow Ridge Knights junior bantam team took over first place in their division, as they blasted the Chilliwack Giants 62-0 on Saturday.

The Knights scored on their first drive at their home field at SRT,, and were determined to retaliate for a 35-14 loss to the Giants earlier in the season. At half time, the Knights were already leading 46-0.

Both teams are now 5-1 in the standings. Since that early season loss, the Knights have gone on to many lopsided wins: 51-0, 42-12, 44-0 and then the weekend’s highest-scoring affair yet.

The Knights were led by a high-powered air attack from quarterback Blake Hebert. On the ground, Nick Masaro had big runs and two touchdowns. Justin Bronswyk was the leading scorer with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. He was also a force on defence with several tackles in the backfield.

Liam Sampson was dominant as defensive back with three interceptions, one resulting in a touchdown.

The Knights will face the North Langley Bears on Oct. 19 at SRT.

The pee wee Knights were downed 26-7 by the Chilliwack Blue Giants. The Knights trailed 13-0 at half, but came out swinging in the second half with an early TD pass from Chayse Foston to Coleton Chartier to get to within a score.

The defence was not able to contain the strong running game of the Giants down the stretch. The Pee Wees finish up the season Saturday at home against the Mission Niners at SRT.

The atom Knights hosted Chilliwack and tied 8-8.

The Knights had an early scoring drive, capping it off with a 15 yard touchdown run. Unfortunately it was called back on an offside.

The Knights once again drove down the field in the second quarter, thanks to great runs by Adam Frizzell and Kaleb Orr, only to be stopped on a goal-line stand on a third and goal from the Giants one yard line.

That series resulted in some scoring, as two plays later cornerback Carson Logue stopped a Chilliwack sweep in the end zone for a two-point safety.

Halfway through the third quarter, Chilliwack was able to gather a good offensive drive and score the first touchdown of the game, and with the two-point convert take an 8-2 lead.

With less than four minutes to play, the Knights finally got in the end zone, and tied the game. The convert just missed splitting the uprights, and the game remained tied.

The Knights now host North Langley this Saturday looking to secure their spot in the playoffs.

 

