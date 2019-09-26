Knights Pee wees even record after two shutout wins

Ridge Meadows midgets play at SRT on Saturday

The MR Peewee Knights got their redemption in a 6-0 win over the North Langley Bears last Tuesday evening, after dropping their first matchup with them two weeks ago, said coach Mark Bailey.

The Knights were just coming off a 28-0 win against Chilliwack from four days prior. Despite playing on short rest were all over the field defensively as they were led by Chayse Foston and Cameron Seed on that side of the ball. Each had eight tackles, while Ben Firth and Coleton Chartier each had a big defensive day as well, with five tackles a piece.

Offensively the Knights were led by Jacob Parker with 113 total offensive yards on eight carries and one reception. Foston had the Knights only touchdown with a two-yard quarterback keeper play late in the game.

The Knights boys (2-2) will be looking for more redemption this Saturday afternoon, as they face off against the undefeated Abbotsford Black Falcons (4-0). The Falcons are the reigning Pee Wee Provincial Champs and they beat the Knights to start the season earlier this month.

Kickoff goes at 1:30 p.m. at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford.

The Knights Midgets will play Victoria on Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Samuel Robertson Technical.

 

