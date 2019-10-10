Knights play host this Saturday

Contributed A Knights midget football player finds room to run against the Victoria Spartans, who beat Meadow Ridge 35-14 on Sept. 28.

Meadow Ridge Knights teams will be on their home field at Samuel Robertson Technical on Saturday, and for the pee wees, a playoff berth will be on the line.

The pee wees had been rolling until they were downed 29-7 by the tough Abbotsford White Falcons. Big Knights’ contributors on the day were Kaine Webster on defence with an interception, and Chayse Foston who led the team in tackles, said coach Mark Bailey.

Offensively, Ben Firth was the top performer with 80 yards rushing. Maxwell Mckinnon had 40 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The loss dropped their record to 2-3. On Saturday morning at SRT their Valley Community Football League playoff hopes will be on the line in a game against the Chilliwack Giants at 11:45 a.m.

Chilliwack is in town to play Knights teams at each level, with the flag team starting at 8:30 a.m., atoms (3-2) at 10 a.m. and junior bantams (JB) (4-1) at 1:30 p.m. The atoms and JBs are both coming off bye weeks. The JBs have been rolling, with a 44-0 win over Abbotsford in their last game.

Knights midgets will be playing at Thunderbird Stadium in a Friday Night Lights feature game at 8 p.m. on Friday.

They are coming off a 23-22 win over Cowichan.

