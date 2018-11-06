Knights send two teams to league championships

Ridge Meadows pee wees and junior bantams play in Chilliwack on Saturday

Neil Corbett/THE NEWS Ridge Meadows Knights junior bantams beat the Chilliwack Giants in their playoff opener on Saturday at Thomas Haney Secondary.

The Meadow Ridge Knights had two out of three teams advance to the league championship after first-round playoff action.

The pee wees beat Chilliwack Blue by a score of 6-2.

The Junior Bantams also beat Chilliwack Blue, but by a score of 36-6.

The Abbotsford Black team eliminiated the Knights Atoms by a score of 34-0.

The championship games for the Valley Community Football League will be held at Townsend Park in Chilliwack on Nov. 10.

The pee wee game will feature the Knights against Abbotsford Falcons Black, in an 11:30 a.m. kickoff.

The junior bantam game will see the Knights take on the North Langley Bears in a 4 p.m. game.