Knights win second straight junior bantam title

The Meadow Ridge Knights junior bantams have won their second straight provincial title. (Contributed)

The Meadow Ridge Knights junior bantam team won their second straight provincial community football chamionship in convincing fashion.

On Dec. 2 they beat the Victoria Renagades 64-16.

Caleb Gruninger, Tristan Lindsay, Lincoln Schmidt, Ron Arinaza, Jacob Brass and Blake Hebert all put points on the board for the Knights.

Coach Dave Brass said back-to-back provincial wins at the junior bantam level had only been accomplished by three teams in 47 years.

The Knights have shown that they are a powerhouse with players getting the job done.

“This year the JB team has worked hard as a united front,” he said. “It is a team sport where everyone contributed to the team’s hard-earned efforts. They won the Valley Community Football League title, went on to win the VCFL championship and didn’t let anything get in their way of winning the provincial title.”

The team was coached by veteran Knights coaches that have remained with the organization for many years. The assistant coaches included Steve Paulus, Stephen Howard, Ricky Hebert and Jay Spencer.