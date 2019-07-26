Lacrosse players from Maple Ridge’s Real West club head to nationals

(Left to right) Talon Trolland, Ethan Gould and Devin Allison all head to California in August to compete at the U.S. Box Lacrosse Nationals. (Submitted)

A trio of Abbotsford lacrosse talents are heading to the U.S. Box Lacrosse Nationals in California next week.

Locals Talon Trolland, Ethan Gould and Devin Allison are all members of the Real West club, based in Maple Ridge, which will compete in the Bantam B division at the event in Huntington Beach, Calif. running from Aug. 2 to 4.

The nationals is regarded as America’s biggest and most competitive youth box lacrosse tournament and is set to welcome more athletes and more teams than ever before for the 2019 event. The upcoming USBOXLA Nationals will feature 120 teams and over 1,800 players from across North America.

Real West Lacrosse is a training and travel lacrosse program that helps provide more opportunities for aspiring lacrosse players.

The Real West team will compete in group two in the Bantam B division, and open the nationals against Huntington Beach Box LC on Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. They then take on the California-based Mad Dog lacrosse program later that day at 10 p.m.

Real West concludes the round-robin portion of the tournament against the Louisville Kings Select on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. From there, the playoffs begin, with the eventual champion set to be crowned on Aug. 4

Trolland, Gould and Allison all star for both the Abbotsford Warriors box lacrosse and the Valley Attack field lacrosse programs, which are based in Abbotsford.

All three players will also be heading to the Emerald City Showdown in Tukila, Wash. in October and the Sandstorm Lacrosse Festival in Indio, Calif. in January 2020 with the Real West program.

For more details, visit usboxla.com/tourney.

