Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley junior curlers make coach proud

Block A winners inspiring future players with their name on the plaque

Maple Ridge’s junior curlers finished third at the Optimist Junior Interclub Division. The Sunday, Feb. 19, game saw participation from eight teams, including two from Brazil.

The teams were dividied into two blocks – A and B – with four teams in each block and Maple Ridge’s Team Wardroper in Block B.

While the local team finished third in the round-robin competition, it was Port Moody’s Team Norringhton that won the title in Block B. The Langley team were the winners in Block A.

The winning teams now have their names on the plaque, mounted high on one of the walls at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club, serving as inspiration for future players.

Bertha Washer, the Maple Ridge team’s coach, was proud of the team’s performance.

Despite having two new players, including the skipper, the team did well, she said.

“We had new players on the team and everything went relly well considering the fact that we had a few players who were playing for the first time with us.”

Washer said she had encouraged the players to define clear goals and plans ahead of the finals.

“The boys enjoyed the season, and they had a good time and enjoyed their game.”

“They enjoyed Sunday, and I am hoping they’d want to play next year.”

Three of the players who took part in the Sunday tournament are also going to the winter games, shared Washer.

She added that the team would be be practicing twice a week to prepare for the winter games.

In addition to the block competitions, the local curling club had been organizing year-long tournaments.

This season’s winners were also announced the previous week with Braza Girls winning the season by grand aggregate and they were also 2022-2023 Envision Financial Division 1 Banner Champions.

For more information, people can visit optimistjuniorcurling.ca/div-1-schedule/.

RELATED: VIDEO: Young curlers compete in Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League (OJICL) wrap-up tournament

READ MORE: VIDEO: Overtime gives local curler and team first of 2 consecutive wins

Gabriela Farias (Skip), Ana Teodoro (Alternate), Leticia Cid (Lead), Isis Abreu (3rd), Melissa Sampaio (2nd), Barb Zbeetnoff (Coach) were the grand aggregate winners at the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s junior curlers James Jones (Skip), Daniel Sutherland (3rd), Austun Arnold (2nd), Inara Ozeroff (Lead) won in their block at the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

