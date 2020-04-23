Township of Langley will play host to the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Track and Field Championships. (Braden Collum/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township first B.C. city to host World Track and Field Trials in nearly 20 years

Township of Langley will host 2022 and 2023 editions

Athletics Canada announced the Township of Langley will play host to the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Track and Field Championships.

“The Township of Langley is thrilled to be hosting the Canadian Track and Field Championships and World Championship Trials with the Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club,” said Township of Langley mayor Jack Froese. “Sports have played an important role throughout our community’s history, and this will be another wonderful way to celebrate our milestone in 2023.”

READ MORE: Langley’s Colyn takes top athletic honour at Trinity Western

The second year of trials falls on the Township’s 150th anniversary, Froese noted.

The Township had be awarded the 2021 and 2022 editions of the event back in July 2017, but with the postponement of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as Athletics Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic Trials to 2021, Langley will now host the 2022 and 2023 events.

“We’re thrilled that the Township of Langley will now be hosting not one, but two World Championship Trials. We look forward to hosting two very successful events in 2022 and 2023,” said David Bedford, Athletics Canada chief executive officer.

READ MORE: Langley to host major national track and field events

Both editions will include national championships for senior, U20, para athletics and combined events, which will serve as trials for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Portland, Oregon (July 15-24, 2022) and Budapest, Hungary (Aug. 19-27, 2023).

The last time the Canadian Track and Field Championships were held in British Columbia was in Victoria in 2004, according to Brent Dolfo, local organizing committee chair member.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipSportsTrack and field

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL asks province for help with pandemic losses

Just Posted

National accolades befall Maple Ridge realtor

Ron Antalek has been lauded by the real estate industry for his philanthropic undertakings

Maple Ridge mayor updates residents about COVID-19 response

Mike Morden reminds public about resources available online

Policing about human connections – even in crisis

Crime may be down a bit, but complexity of calls has intensified, says RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland

Heritage home toppled in Maple Ridge Cemetery

Too costly to revamp for public use, a home of a historical family was recently demolished

Family scared, despite assurances from Maple Ridge care home

A COVID outbreak at Willow Manor has relatives fearing for the safety of loved-ones

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

Recordings show attempts to help the first victims amid burning homes in the village of Portapique, N.S.

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

Chilliwack RCMP searching for armed man in Cultus Lake area

RCMP put out urgent release, advising the public not to approach the man

B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady bought the sole winning ticket in the April 15 draw

Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Digital health dashboard allows remote monitoring of patients as they recover from home

UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

Abbotsford Tulip Festival holds contest to enjoy field of flowers all alone

Winner and household members can have field to themselves for 3 hours

Most Read