Larry Walker’s Hall plaque to feature Rockies cap, not Expos

Retired Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker is seen during picture day for the Rockies before a baseball game in Denver on June 23, 2018. Those who know Walker aren’t concerned that time is running out for the 1997 National League MVP from Maple Ridge, B.C., and they’re excited about what his potential Hall of Fame nod could mean for Canadian baseball. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker, of Maple Ridge, B.C. watches the flight of his two-run home run on a pitch from San Diego Padres starting pitcher Kevin Jarvis in the third inning in Denver’s Coors Field on Monday, June 25, 2001. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker, left, and New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter shake hands after receiving their Baseball Hall of Fame jersey and cap, Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Larry Walker’s Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown will have a Colorado Rockies cap, not a Montreal Expos hat.

Walker spoke with Hall officials after he was elected Tuesday in his 10th and final appearance on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.

Born in Maple Ridge, Walker made his big league debut with the Expos in August 1989 and signed with the Rockies ahead of the 1995 season. He was traded to St. Louis in August 2004 and retired after the 2005 season.

“It’s a hard decision, being a Canadian,” Walker said.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Jr. gets voted into Cooperstown

He added the key to picking the Rockies is that Colorado was “where the majority of my damage was done.”

The Hall makes the final decision after consulting with the player.

Walker batted .381 with an 1.172 OPS and 154 home runs in 597 games at Coors and .282 with 229 homers and an .873 OPS in 1,391 games elsewhere, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. That left him at .313 with 383 homers and 1,311 RBIs overall.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.