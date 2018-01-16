League’s all-stars hit the ice in Langley

Their were goals galore on Monday night as the PJHL’s top players hit the ice in Langley.

The players were competing at the PJHL all-star game, which was hosted by the Langley Trappers at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

And when the final whistle sounded, the Tom Shaw Conference prevailed by a score of 14-3 over the Harold Brittain Conference.

The final shots were 61-51 in favour of the Shaw Conference.

It was a pair of Richmond Sockeyes doing the bulk of the damage as both Tyler Andrews (Delta) and Tyler Paterson (Surrey) registered a hat trick apiece for the victors.

Ian Prevost (Burnaby, Grandview Steelers) and Matteo Coltellaro (Burnaby, Grandview Steelers) each scored twice while Daniel Rubin (Richmond, Delta Ice Hawks) Brett Gelz (Richmond Sockeyes) and Justin Lee (North Vancouver Wolf Pack) had a goal apiece.

All three goals for the Brittain Conference came courtesty of the Abbotsford Pilots as Alex Methorst (Vancouver) and one goal from Baylee Wright (Langley).

The host Langley Trappers were represented by defenceman Matthew Smoliga (Glenview, Ill.) while the Aldergrove Kodiaks had three representatives in blue-liners Davin Padgham (Chilliwack) and Arjan Cheema (Surrey) and forward Kyle Bosko (Mission).

Three other Langley players were also in the game with Ryan Wellburn (Ridge Meadows) and Cole MacEwan (Grandview) on the blue-line and Logan Hunter (Ridge Meadows) up front.

Aldergrove’s Jordan Naylor (Delta Ice Hawks) was also on the Shaw Conference roster with MacEwan.


PJHL all-star game at George Preston Recreation Centre, Jan. 15. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Brittain Conference all-star Matthew Smoliga (Langley Trappers)

