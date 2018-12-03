Christine Girard holds her bronze medal from 2012, which has now been officially upgraded to gold. (File photo)

LIVE: B.C. Olympian Christine Girard to receive long-delayed medals

Olympian in Ottawa this morning to officially be given gold medal from 2012 Games, bronze from ‘08

Six months after it became official, Olympic weightlifter Christine Girard is finally set to receive her proper medals.

The longtime Semiahmoo Peninsula resident and member of Langley-based Kilophile Weightlifting Club – who originally from Quebec – is in Ottawa this morning to officially receive gold and bronze Olympic medals.

Girard learned back in April that her bronze medal from the 2012 Summer Olympics in London – won in the women’s 63-kg division – was officially upgraded to gold after the two finishers ahead of her on the podium, Kazakhstan’s Maiya Maneza and Russia’s Svetlana Tsurukaeva, respectively – were discovered to have tested positive for banned substances, leaving Girard as the only clean athlete left from the original trio of podium finishes.

Prior to that news, Girard’s fourth-place finish from the 2008 Olympics had already been bumped to bronze – again, due to doping of athletes ahead of her – but she had never actually received the medal.

Today, she will receive both in a special ceremony. The event is to be live-streamed by CBC (see below).

More to come…

Previous story
VIDEO: Giants comeback to earn sixth straight win
Next story
Albion FC U-14 Strikers beat cross-town rivals 4-1

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows celebrates community Christmas Friday

Annual event comes in out of the rain, starting an hour earlier this year

Pitt Meadows mayor testifies at inquest into death of Mountie

RCMP Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre took his own life after the fallout from the death of Robert Dziekanski.

Sam Roberts headlines CP Holiday Train

Stops in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Dec. 17.

Early On: Hanging out with Mother Goose

Wesbrooke home to Westcoast Family Centres Mother Goose program.

Here comes the Santa Train

Dec. 8 and 15. from Mission to Waterfront Station.

Canadian astronaut lifts off on Russian rocket to International Space Station

The last Canadian astronaut to visit the space station was Chris Hadfield, who was on a five-month mission that ended in May 2013

Bear cub rescued near Tofino dies in tragic strangulation accident at recovery centre

Unfortunately he had managed to get his head and neck tightly ensnared in a small rope handle.

Albion FC U-14 Strikers beat cross-town rivals 4-1

Striker Jaymie Smith scores hat trick in return from injury

Good sleep routines key to getting kids snoozing: UBC

Putting away screens, a cool comfy bed are all key to getting a good night’s sleep

Hospitals using virtual reality headsets to distract kids from pain: Fraser Health

Dr. Amir Behboudi introduces robot named Pepper to assist with young patients

B.C. First Nation to present oral evidence about Trans Mountain expansion impact

National Energy Board hearings take place in Nanaimo this week

5 to start your day

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum, B.C. Olympian Christine Girard to receive long-delayed medals and more

LIVE: B.C. Olympian Christine Girard to receive long-delayed medals

Olympian in Ottawa this morning to officially be given gold medal from 2012 Games, bronze from ‘08

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Most Read