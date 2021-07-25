Local athletes make splash in Day 2 of Toyko Olympics

A swimmer and water polo player, both born and raised in Maple Ridge, giving their best at the Games

Three Olympians, who still call Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows home, are competing in Toyko. The City of Maple Ridge posted a good luck message on Facbeook to the athletes. (Screengrab)

Two Canadian athletes, both with ties to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, have already made a big splash during the Olympic competition underway in Tokyo.

Two days into competition, Brent Hayden and Monika Eggens were making a name for themselves in the pool on Saturday.

On the swimming front, the Maple Ridge-born Hayden, took another step closer to medalling, when he and his team qualified for the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

The 37-year-old, who now calls Mission his home, won an Olympic bronze medal in the men’s 100-metre freestyle in 2012. He came out of retirement to compete in Tokyo.

He’s actually expected back in the water tonight (Sunday) at 8:05 p.m. (PST) to compete.

Hayden worked for a number of years Canadian Sport Institute Pacific and CEO Wendy Pattenden is keeping a close eye on his performance in Tokyo.

“Brent Hayden took another huge step in his incredible comeback story… What an amazing story Brent is,” Pattenden said.

“With another full day ahead, I feel a medal rush coming on! Go Canada Go!”

Similarly, Eggens from Pitt Meadows is making an impression in water polo.

She scored three goals for Canada during Saturday’s game against Australia, but sadly, it wasn’t enough, with Canada (now 0-1) losing to the Aussies 6-5.

Tokyo is her Olympic debut, although she represented Canada in Lima in 2019, Toronto in 2015, and Guadalajara in 2011.

Eggens – born in Maple Ridge, but now a Pitt Meadows resident – is expected back in the water tomorrow, where she and teammates will take on Spain at 3:50 a.m. (PST)

In addition to Eggens, there are two other local athletes (who still call Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows home) who are competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Again, in the water, there’s Brian Malfesi. He’s competing in canoe sprint.

The kayaker, typically seen training at Whonnock Lake, is the first sprint paddling athlete from B.C. to qualify for the Olympics in the past 33 years.

Ahead of the Olympics, after hearing they’d been chosen to represent Canada, the Garibaldi Secondary grad said: “The best is yet to come, so let’s show the world what we got.”

The only athlete with local ties, who is competing on the ground and out of water, is Larissa Franklin.

She’s competing in softball, and already seen Olympic action.

