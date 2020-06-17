Local ballers get named to the provincial squad

Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge both represented among B.C.s best basketball players

Two local high school hoopsters have been named to the B.C. High School Boys Basketball Association’s Provincial All-Star Team for 3A Boys Basketball.

Pitt Meadows Secondary’s Iman Ostovari and Westview Secondary’s Kaden Reid put together impressive seasons to be considered among B.C.’s best ballers.

Kate McLeod, who coached Reid at Westview says he is one of the best shooters in the province.

“He broke the tournament record for three pointers in a game with nine, and for a tournament with 19 over three games at the Britannia Bruins Invitational,” she said.

Reid also holds the school records for three pointers in a game (nine), a season, (102) and a career (207) at Westview.

In addition to his performance on the court, Reid has fared well in the classroom.

“Kaden is an honour roll student, and he was named to the principal’s list for achieving straight As,” McLeod said.

“This year, Kaden has been named Westview’s most improved student, along with our athlete of the year.”

The 6’5 guard said the honour means a lot to him.

“I was super excited to be honoured,” Reid said. “It hasn’t really happened at Westview before, so I’m excited to start a legacy here and I hope to inspire younger kids to achieve that goal as well.”

His legacy building will not stop at Westview if all goes according to plan for Reid.

He has scholarship offers for 14 schools, as well as a chance to play professionally in Germany with former team mate, Mats Linden.

Pitt Meadows star player, Ostovari has also had an incredible year.

His school’s basketball program coordinator, Brody Herman, said he has been a fabulous player for the squad.

“In our game to get into the provincials, he scored 30, and played the entire game on an injured foot, and on Senior Night against [Thomas Haney Secondary], he scored 46 points – including three free throw’s at the end of regulation to send the game to OT.”

For Ostovari, this is his second time being named to the list. He earned the honour while in Grade 8, so it was a nice book-end to his high school career to be named again.

“It felt good because it felt like I was recognized for all the work that I’ve put in since Grade 8,” he said.

He was also named as the Fraser Valley MVP at the 3A senior level too.

The Ostovari family can take some credit for his success.

“Basketball has always been a part of my life because both my bothers played when they were in high school, so since I was a little kid I’ve always been around it,” he said, acknowledging his love has only grown over the years.

“I enjoy the crowds, and competing against other people. Winning is something I enjoy.”

This fall Ostovari is enrolled in Simon Fraser University to study psychology.

He said he will not be pursuing basketball in college but will probably join a men’s league, so keep an eye out for the young man torching local defenses in the coming years.



