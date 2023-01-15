Langley’s Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce made the finals of the 2023 BC Men’s Curling championship in Chilliwack on Saturday, downing Team Cotter to get to Sunday’s game. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley’s Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce made the finals of the 2023 BC Men’s Curling championship in Chilliwack on Saturday, downing Team Cotter to get to Sunday’s game. (Langley Advance Times file)

Finals set in 2023 B.C. Men’s

It will be Team Pierce versus Team Cotter

Saturday night (Jan. 14) saw a classic BC Men’s Curling Championship matchup between Team Cotter and Team Pierce in semi-final action in Chilliwack. A near-perfect first end from Team Cotter set up a draw to the four foot for skip Jim Cotter to solidify the deuce.

In the second end, skip Brent Pierce was forced to make a precise draw to the side of the four foot for the single. A great weight call to ensure the rock finished just right was made by lead Nick Meister and second Jared Kolomaya.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Provincial championships of curling in Chilliwack

The third end was Team Pierce’s turn to force Team Cotter to a single. With Jim Cotter facing two opposing stones in the house on his last, he played the easy hit and stick for one.

Jeff Richard, third for Team Pierce, made a fantastic line call in the fourth end to elicit a perfect hit and roll to force Team Cotter into a tricky runback. Team Cotter wasn’t able to navigate the shot perfectly, leading to a Team Pierce deuce.

In the last end before the break, there was an unfortunate pick on a Team Pierce shot that allowed Team Cotter to clean up a messy house to set up their deuce.

The second half of the game was just as the first was – full of precision, great shot making and intensity. There was never a clear leader in this game, right until the tenth end. Team Cotter was up two points without the hammer coming home. However, it was Team Pierce capitalizing off of a few key misses to score three in the last end to secure their spot in the final, with a score of 9-8.

Team Pierce will face Team Gauthier (Victoria) Sunday at 2 p.m. in the final.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Curling Club hosts provincials

It is Chilliwack’s first time hosting the BC Men’s Curling Championships, together with the BC Women’s Curling Championships, presented by Best Western.

Both events run till Sunday, Jan. 15 when the championship finals are scheduled.

The winning men’s team from the championship will go on to compete at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, ON.

The winning women’s team will compete at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops.

www.facebook.com

curlingLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestler wins in NCAA event
Next story
Madeline Schizas holds off 16-year-old Ruiter to win Canadian figure skating title

Just Posted

Former Maple Ridge secondary grappler Ivy Threatful is ranked eighth in her weight class in the NCAA. (Jimmy Ma, SFU/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestler wins in NCAA event

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 15

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

Students at SRT Secondary have certified chefs from Vancouver Community College teach them how to prepare more than 600 meals each week as part of the Samuels Bistro initiative. (VCC Culinary Arts/Special to The News)
Hundreds flock to Maple Ridge school each week for 3-course meals