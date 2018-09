The Maple Ridge Burrards, down 2-0 to the host Peterborough Lakers in the Mann Cup final, got a boost from some novice players back home.

The Ridge Meadows Burrards novice A2 team posted a video online, encouraging the WLA champions in advance of Game 3 Monday.

The Burrards lost the opening game of the senior men’s lacrosse national championship 14-13 in double-overtime Friday, then fell flat on Saturday, losing 10-1.