Many teams tied atop Haney Masters Curling league

Parity in league at Golden Ears Winter Club

Rarely has masters curling in Maple Ridge seen such parity.

A battle for first place has broken out between more than half the rinks, as curling action commenced in Haney Masters’ league play at Golden Ears Curling Club.

Both Doug Dunbar and Angelo Masaro had chances to grab sole possession of the lead, but suffered narrow losses to drop their records to 4-2. They now share the lead with an unprecedented seven other teams.

Earl King’s rink used two great shots by King to edge the Dunbar team. King tied the game in the final end with a perfect shot to the button, and then broke the tie with another great draw in a shootout.

Meanwhile, Masaro also missed a chance of taking over first spot, as they fell short by losing to Bud Livesey 7-6.

