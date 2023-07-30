Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes given Indigenous sports awards

Alex Paterson (right) was one of the recipients of the 2022 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. (NAIG/Special to The News) Maple Ridge Secondary student Kynan Haintz was one of the recipients of the 2022 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. (Special to The News) Lauren Curtis was one of the recipients of the 2022 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. (Special to The News)

Several Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes now have another award to add to their shelves as they are the latest recipients of the Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

These annual awards are given out to a maximum of 36 B.C. students that have achieved excellence in their respective sports and demonstrate leadership qualities both off and on the field.

For the 2022 batch of awards, which were given out earlier this month, a total of three local student-athletes were chosen within the Fraser region, which is one of five regions for the Premier’s Awards.

Kynan Haintz is a Maple Ridge Secondary student that has won several major titles for his school in wrestling. Most recently, he finished in second place in the male 63 kg category at the 2023 BCSS Wrestling Provincials. Haintz also won gold in the U17 boys 55 kg category in the national wrestling championships last year.

“I want to start by thanking my coaches and family,” said Haintz. “I want to thank my family for getting me to every practice and tournament, and always encouraging and supporting me unconditionally. I want to thank my mother and my grandmother for keeping me connected to my culture and community.”

Pitt Meadows student Alex Paterson also received one of the awards for her impressive track record in lacrosse. Shortly after being given the award, Paterson went out to compete for Team BC in the 2023 North American Indigenous Games, where she helped her team win gold in U19 female box lacrosse.

“I wouldn’t have started playing lacrosse without my parents, and I wouldn’t know the game without my coaches. And it certainly would not be the same without the friendships I’ve made along the way,” said Paterson.

The final local athlete to win one of the Premier’s Awards is Maple Ridge track and field star Lauren Curtis. The hammer throw competitor was able to capture gold at the 2022 Legion Nationals Track and Field Championships, and was named one of the three finalists in the U18 female Track and Field Athlete of the Year competition. Curtis also competed at the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley, which wrapped up on July 30.

“I would like to say a big thank you to I-SPARC, as well as all my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone that has helped impact my athletic journey along the way,” said Curtis. “You’ve all helped shaped me into the person I am today.”

Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, congratulated the winners for their impressive achievements.

“Sport has the power to change lives, to create strong community connections and to inspire generations to care for each other,” said Popham. “This is especially important in the context of reconciliation, and we are pleased to recognize these young athletes as leaders. They inspire us all to engage and persevere in sport and beyond.”